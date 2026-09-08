DIFC to convene global financial leaders at Dubai Future Finance Week

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has unveiled the programme for the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, a five-day gathering that aims to bring together global leaders from banking, asset management, fintech, private capital and public policy as the emirate seeks to strengthen its position as an international financial hub.

The event, scheduled from November 2 to 6, will feature more than 85 events, 12 signature forums and over 850 confirmed speakers across 14 stages, making it one of the region’s largest finance-focused gatherings. Organisers say the programme has been structured around six themes: fintech, tokenisation, Islamic finance, family wealth, sustainable finance and private capital.

Dubai Future Finance Week is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC. The initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top four financial centres.

Global financial executives, investors and regulators are expected to participate in discussions covering financial innovation, regulation, sustainability and emerging investment opportunities.

“The global financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural evolution, and Dubai is shaping its next chapter through Dubai Future Finance Week,” said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC. “By bringing together the world’s most influential financial decision-makers to align policy with progress, this event unites the entire financial spectrum under a single, cohesive platform.”

The Dubai FinTech Summit, taking place on November 2 and 3, will serve as the flagship event of the week. Confirmed speakers include Nicolas Moreau, chief executive of HSBC Asset Management; Noel Quinn, chairman of Julius Baer; Dr Shanu S.P. Hinduja, chair of S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée; and Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.

Other major events include the Future Sustainability Forum, MENA Banking Excellence Awards, IPEM Future 2026, Future Islamic Finance Forum, Dubai Family Wealth Summit and Future Tokenisation Forum. Sessions will also focus on sustainable finance, private credit, insurance innovation and institutional investment.

Arif Amiri, chief executive of DIFC Authority, said the event reflects the maturation of Dubai’s financial ecosystem.

“DIFC has built the region’s most advanced financial ecosystem, and Dubai Future Finance Week is an extension of that network,” he said. “From the expanded scale of the Dubai FinTech Summit to specialised forums for digital assets and family wealth, we are providing the physical and intellectual infrastructure to reimagine and build the future of finance with resilience and sustainability.”

The programme comes as Dubai continues to attract global financial institutions and investment firms, with organisers positioning the event as a platform to explore the impact of artificial intelligence, digital assets, sustainability and regulatory developments on the future of finance.