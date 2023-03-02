DIFC hosts world’s first finance summit on COP28 agenda in global finance

Over 500 leading investment firms, banks, policymakers, and financial service providers attended the sessions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:17 PM

Dubai International Financial Centre

Delegates at the session. - Supplied photo

(DIFC) recently hosted the world’s first finance summit dedicated to advancing the COP28 climate action agenda in the global finance industry.

As part of the DIFC-hosted Global Ethical Finance Initiative’s Path to COP28 programme, over 500 industry professionals attended the first in a series of summits serving as a platform to drive proactive action in the finance industry to lead the charge on climate change and be at the forefront of accelerating the green transition. The event featured an A-list line-up of speakers and attendees from leading investment firms, banks, policymakers, and financial service providers to discuss COP28 priorities for the sector and how to implement best practice decision-making across their organisations.

The findings of the world’s first global islamic finance retail banking survey and its implications on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were released at the event. The survey attracted responses from more than 2,000 customers. 90 per cent of Islamic banking customers across a range of markets say that is it important their bank provides products that are aligned to the SDGs. 96 per cent responded by saying it is important that finance products they purchase fit with the values and ethics in their life. 87 per cent are willing to pay more for financial products that are aligned to the SDGs.

Christian Kunz, chief strategy, innovation and ventures officer at DIFC, said: “DIFC and our clients are leading the approach on how the finance industry can play a significant role in tackling the climate crisis. As a significant contributor to the sustainable economic growth of the emirate, the DIFC is deeply committed to actively contributing the UAE’s role as host of the next UN climate talks – the second largest in the history of climate summits.”

Omar Shaikh, managing director, GEFI, said: “Financial institutions need a greater sustainability focus if we are to overcome the very real threat of climate change, particularly for developing nations. The maturity and foresight of the UAE government and the DIFC’s leadership as a world-class financial centre shows the nation’s unwavering commitment to tangible outcomes. This summit helped UAE-based financial institutions to understand what COP28 means to them and provided practical direction on how to successfully shift to a low-carbon world.”