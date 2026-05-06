DIFC gross written premiums surge 20% to $4.2 billion in 2025

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) saw gross written premiums reaching $4.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year, solidifying its position as a global (re)insurance hub.

The financial free zone said underwriting volumes have doubled since 2022, underscoring the sector’s sustained progress and DIFC’s role as a booking, structuring, and underwriting hub. Additionally, premiums brokered from DIFC crossed $3.4 billion in 2025, up 14 per cent from $3 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing scale and maturity of the ecosystem, affirming DIFC’s role as the region’s leading platform for global risk transfer and specialist underwriting.

Growth in property and liability lines has been a key driver of this exceptional performance, supported by other lines such as marine, aviation and transport amongst others. The sector has witnessed significant growth from the MEASA region as well as other markets, underscoring the DIFC’s ability to access (re)insurance opportunities globally. Today, more than 135 insurance and reinsurance firms operate out of the Centre, supporting underwriting, broking, captive management and specialist risk‑transfer activities across the MEASA region and further afield.

During 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, 28 new insurance-related firms were authorised, representing significant growth in the ecosystem. These included Allianz Trade Middle East Limited, Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance, BMS Limited, Howden Reinsurance Brokers Limited, Manulife Middle East Limited, QIC Limited, Ryan Specialty Limited, Sun Life Limited, and Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.

In parallel, several global insurance players are growing their DIFC presence, including Gallagher Re Ltd, Manulife Middle East Limited, Markel International Dubai Limited, and Mena Re Underwriters Limited.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said this growth reflects the confidence international markets place in DIFC as a jurisdiction that enables sophisticated risk transfer, underwriting and innovation. “With Dubai ranked among the top 10 financial centres globally for insurance, DIFC remains focused on deepening market capacity, attracting long‑term institutional players, and supporting sustainable growth across regional and international markets,” he added.