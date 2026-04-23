DIFC Courts caseload jumps 22% as claim values hit Dh3.5b

The DIFC Courts reported a sharp rise in caseload and claim values in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring growing confidence among businesses and investors in Dubai’s legal infrastructure as a preferred venue for resolving complex commercial disputes.

Total claims across all divisions climbed 22 per cent year on year to 396 cases in the January–March period, while the combined value of claims reached Dh3.5 billion. The increase reflects continued reliance on the courts’ English-language common-law framework and digital-first procedures by both regional and international litigants.

With 99 per cent of proceedings conducted online, the courts maintained uninterrupted operations throughout the quarter, reinforcing their role as a key pillar supporting Dubai’s status as a global business and financial hub.

The Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions handled 50 cases during the quarter, with an average claim value of Dh91.8 million and a combined total of about Dh3 billion. Across all divisions, the average claim value stood at Dh13.3 million, highlighting the courts’ continued involvement in high-value commercial matters.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, director of the DIFC Courts, said the strong performance reflected sustained trust among court users and the wider legal community.

“The DIFC Courts’ strong first-quarter performance for 2026 reflects the continued confidence placed in our judicial system by businesses and investors,” he said. “Growth in both case volume and value underscores the importance of legal certainty and efficient dispute resolution in sustaining a competitive commercial environment.”

He added that the courts remain committed to providing the legal infrastructure required to support Dubai’s ambitions as a global centre for investment, innovation and cross-border commerce.

Opt-in demand

The data also showed strong uptake of “opt-in” jurisdiction, under which parties outside the DIFC choose the courts contractually to resolve disputes.

Such claims accounted for 46 per cent of cases before the Court of First Instance, 33 per cent in the Small Claims Tribunal and 33 per cent in the Arbitration Division. The trend highlights the growing international reach of the DIFC Courts beyond their geographic jurisdiction within the financial centre.

Legal analysts say this expanding opt-in usage reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a neutral dispute-resolution venue for regional and global transactions, particularly in sectors such as finance, construction and cross-border trade.

Services expand

Ancillary services also recorded significant growth. The DIFC Courts Wills Service registered 883 wills in the first quarter — a 120 per cent increase compared with the same period last year — reflecting rising awareness among non-Muslim residents and investors of estate-planning options available in the UAE.

Since its launch, the service has registered more than 14,000 wills, providing a secure legal framework for asset protection and succession planning.

Meanwhile, the courts’ Pro Bono Programme assisted more than 162 individuals during the quarter, supported by 39 volunteer law firms and 49 lawyers. The initiative remains the first programme of its kind in the Middle East offering structured legal assistance to financially eligible individuals within the courts’ jurisdiction.

The first quarter also saw further strengthening of the judicial bench after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum swore in three new international judges — Justice Patrick Keane, Justice Mark Pelling and Justice Dato’ Mary Lim Thiam Suan — enhancing the courts’ capacity to handle increasingly complex transnational disputes.

The appointments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ positioning as a trusted forum for resolving high-value commercial cases as Dubai continues to deepen its role as a leading global legal and financial centre.