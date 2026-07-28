DIFC companies top 10,000 for first time as financial ecosystem expands

The number of active registered companies at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) surpassed 10,000 for the first time during the first half of 2026, as the financial hub continued to attract global institutions, investors and technology firms.

DIFC said active registered companies rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 10,018, after the centre added 2,318 new active firms over the past 12 months.

Regulated financial services companies increased 16 per cent to 1,134, strengthening DIFC’s position as the region’s largest and most diversified financial services ecosystem.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, said the results reflected continued confidence in Dubai’s regulatory framework and its role as a gateway to regional and global growth opportunities.

He said the milestone supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top four financial centres.

Financial firms expand

DIFC’s financial ecosystem now includes 327 banking and capital markets firms, 165 insurance and reinsurance companies, and 592 wealth and asset management businesses.

The centre also maintained its position as the region’s largest insurance and reinsurance hub, with gross written premiums reaching $4.2 billion in 2025.

DIFC rose to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index, retaining its position as the highest-ranked financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the centre continued to attract global institutions, capital and talent seeking access to high-growth markets across the region.

AI and FinTech firms rise 39%

The number of AI, FinTech and innovation companies operating from DIFC increased 39 per cent year-on-year to 1,933, after the Innovation Hub added 361 firms during the first six months of the year.

DIFC has also announced plans to become the world’s first AI-native financial centre by embedding artificial intelligence across its regulatory frameworks, operations, infrastructure and talent initiatives.

The transformation is expected to generate $3.5 billion, or Dh12.9 billion, in economic value and create 25,000 jobs.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said the centre was seeing strong momentum across major financial services segments, supported by business expansion, innovation activity and investment flows.

Private wealth activity grows

Family business-related entities increased 36 per cent to 1,408, while the number of foundations rose 67 per cent to 1,409.

DIFC said the growth reinforced its position as a regional hub for private wealth management, succession planning and family enterprise development.

The centre also expanded its education offering, with DIFC Academy increasing the number of programmes by 22 per cent to 144 during the first half.

Demand for office space remained strong. DIFC Square, which offers 600,000 square feet of space, was fully pre-leased ahead of completion, while the launch of the DIFC Zabeel District marked the next phase of the centre’s physical expansion.