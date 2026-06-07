DIEZ’s trade nearly doubles in five years, hits record Dh491 billion in 2025

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) on Sunday announced that trade grew 46 per cent to Dh491 billion in 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year of growth and highest ever, with China, Saudi Arabia and India becoming the largest trading partners.

Its total trade value has quadrupled since 2020 as imports continued to serve as the primary driver of growth for the third consecutive year.

Total trade volume rose by 50 per cent to reach 667,800 tons in 2025.

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Established in 2021, DIEZ consolidates and integrates the products and services of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC).

Its contribution to Dubai's non-oil trade rose to 16 per cent in 2025 as the emirate's external trade surpassed the Dh3 trillion mark.

"The exceptional growth is yet another example of Dubai's ability to stay ahead of global shifts and turn them into new opportunities for growth. These results further show the continued trust that businesses, investors and trading partners place in Dubai's economic foundations, world-class infrastructure and institutions. They also highlight the important role that Dubai's economic zones play in enabling both regional and international trade and generating long-term economic value," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sectoral, country growth

"Achieving Dh491 billion in total trade and raising the Authority's contribution to 16 per cent of Dubai's trade reaffirms, once again, the pivotal role of DIEZ in advancing the emirate's standing as a global hub for advanced trade. We remain committed to building a more flexible and efficient business ecosystem that is fully aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and continues to strengthen the emirate's global competitiveness," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the 2025 results confirm that DIEZ's growth reflects genuine expansion in trade flows and cargo movement, rather than temporary price-driven factors.

The machinery, electrical equipment, and electronics sector led DIEZ's trade activity, accounting for over 70 per cent of total trade and recording 42 per cent growth. The precious stones, precious metals, and pearls sector followed with a 71 per cent increase, contributing approximately 26 per cent of DIEZ's total trade. Together, these two groups represented approximately 96 per cent of its total trade.

China maintained its position as its largest trading partner, accounting for 28.7 per cent of total trade, while Saudi Arabia ranked second with 9.6 per cent growth, followed by India at 8 per cent.