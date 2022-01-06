DIEZ announces new leadership team to steer new growth path for emirate's free zones

"We look forward to the success of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and its new structure," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Dubai - DIEZ aims to boost economic growth, contribute to shaping the future economic map of Dubai, and create more diverse investment opportunities

Thu 6 Jan 2022

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has appointed a new leadership team to drive DIEZ’s free zones and central divisions towards a new era of excellence and integration.

DIEZ aims to raise Dubai’s position as a regional and global investment destination and contribute to achieving the emirate’s strategic priorities through its economic zones, which are the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. Further, DIEZ aims to boost economic growth, contribute to shaping the future economic map of Dubai, and create more diverse investment opportunities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasized that the new appointments for the authority’s top leadership positions came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in developing and strengthening the role of human resources for sustainable growth, business expansion, and in consolidating the emirate’s position as a global investment hub. He called on them to strengthen the spirit of teamwork and openness, foster best practices, improve commercial services and solutions, and stimulate the culture of innovation and proactive thinking while keeping pace with the rapid economic developments.

Sheikh Ahmed added: “We look forward to the success of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and its new structure. We are confident in the competence of our new top officials, which they have proven over the past years. We believe in their capabilities to lead the Authority in providing comprehensive and integrated solutions to the business community and investors in the free zones in Dubai. DIEZ presents an equal economic model that creates new prospects and expansion opportunities through providing seamless and efficient services and solutions to the business community, which in turn improve the operational efficiency of the three free zones.”

Amna Lootah was appointed as a director general DAFZ to lead and implement strategic plans according to the approved structure, driven by its vision, mission, and values. Further, Lootah will also lead the executive management team at the Dubai Airport Free Zone.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi was appointed as director-general of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) to supervise the implementation of its strategy according to the new organizational structure.

At central divisional functions, Muammar Al Kathiri was appointed as chief engineering & smart city Officer in the authority to lead and direct engineering planning and make strategic planning, design, and construction decisions.

For DIEZ’s financial goals, William Chapel will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in DIEZ, where he will be responsible for financial management. He will oversee strategic financial direction to ensure the achievement of strategic business objectives and increasing economic returns for all stakeholders.

Youssef Behzad was appointed as chief people & organizational development officer at DIEZ to lead and implement the institutional approach in empowering human capital, ensuring the quality of human resources in all departments and the authorities’ functions. In addition, the duties include providing means to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the organizational structure, backed by creative talents capable of leading operations to achieve the organizational goals.

Bader Buhannad will assume the position of chief corporate support officer at DIEZ. He will be managing and directing digital and information technology activities, managing the supply chain, in addition to providing the necessary guidance for the Authority’s integrated management and project management office functions.

The list of appointments also included Saeed Al-Suwaidi as the new chief legal & regulatory affairs office at DIEZ and Abdul Rahman Basaeed, chief internal audit & enterprise risk management officer.

DIEZ is envisioned to directly contribute to Dubai’s economic growth by providing a successful investment experience for all investors and major companies, in addition to innovative services and solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of the business community.

