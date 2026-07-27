DIB strengthens the UAE’s national payments ecosystem with the launch of its Jaywan debit card

The UAE’s largest Islamic bank brings the national card scheme to its broad current and savings account customer base

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DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has announced the launch of its Jaywan debit card, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the UAE’s vision for a secure, resilient and locally enabled national payments ecosystem.

The launch brings Jaywan, the UAE’s national card payment scheme, to DIB’s current and savings account customer base, supporting the wider adoption of a strategic national infrastructure initiative. Developed and operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Jaywan is designed to localise domestic card transactions, strengthen the resilience of the country’s payments infrastructure and support the secure processing of payment data within the UAE.

By introducing Jaywan through the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, DIB is helping expand the reach of a homegrown payments’ ecosystem built around the country’s economic and digital priorities. The initiative supports greater payment sovereignty, enhances the resilience of the national financial infrastructure and contributes to the UAE’s ambition to remain at the forefront of digital payments and financial innovation.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Adnan Chilwan, group CEO of DIB, said: “Jaywan represents a defining step in the UAE’s journey towards a more sovereign, resilient and future-ready payments ecosystem. As the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, DIB has a responsibility to support national initiatives that strengthen the foundations of the economy and translate strategic ambition into wider adoption. Through this launch, we are contributing to a homegrown payments’ infrastructure built around the UAE’s priorities, while giving our customers a secure and seamless way to participate in the country’s digital future.”

The launch reflects DIB’s longstanding commitment to supporting strategic national priorities and contributing to the continued development of the UAE’s financial infrastructure.

It also advances the country’s wider digitalisation agenda by connecting customers to a secure payment solution developed specifically around the needs of the local market.

The DIB Jaywan debit card will be available to existing DIB current and savings account holders.