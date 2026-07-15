DIB posts strong H1 2026 results as gross revenue rises 10%

Gross revenue reached Dh12.4 billion, supported by sustained financing momentum, improved asset quality and robust capital and liquidity

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:











DIB delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2026, with gross revenue increasing 10 per cent year-on-year to Dh12.4 billion, supported by sustained growth across funded and non-funded income streams, continued balance sheet expansion and further improvements in asset quality. Gross revenue increased 10 per cent YoY to Dh12.4 billion, supported by sustained growth across funded and non-funded income streams.

Operating profit rose six per cent YoY to Dh4.8 billion, supported by revenue growth and continued operating efficiency. Pre-tax profit reached Dh4.3 billion, with pre-tax return on tangible equity remaining close to 20 per cent, reflecting the resilience of the bank’s earnings profile. Net financing assets grew seven per cent YTD to Dh281 billion, supported by healthy demand across both consumer and wholesale banking segments at Dh43 billion in new gross financing during the period. The continued growth reflects the strength of the bank’s franchise and its ability to support customers across key business segments.

Customer deposits grew two per cent YTD to Dh327 billion, supported by sustained customer acquisition momentum and continued growth in CASA balances, which reached Dh112 billion, up more than one per cent YTD. The bank’s asset quality continued to strengthen, with the NPF ratio improving to 2.4 per cent, down 30 bps YTD. The bank’s cost of risk remained contained at 28 bps, further reflecting the resilience and quality of its financing book. The Cash Coverage Ratio remained healthy at 122 per cent, up 200 bps YTD, while the Total Coverage Ratio remained solid at 158 per cent.

DIB maintained a strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) of 13.0 per cent and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16.1 per cent, reflecting disciplined capital management and the bank’s solid internal capital generation capacity. The bank continued to maintain solid liquidity buffers, with regulatory liquidity ratios comfortably above requirements, as reflected in an LCR of 140 per cent and NSFR of 105 per cent. The bank’s strong funding profile was further supported by growth in customer deposits and CASA balances.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, director-general of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and chairman of DIB, said: “The first half of 2026 unfolded in a challenging operating environment, with geopolitical developments, shifting rate expectations and market confidence continuing to shape decision-making across global markets. Against this backdrop, the UAE remained resilient, supported by economic diversification, disciplined policy execution and the depth of its financial system. Dubai’s latest economic data provides a clear example of this resilience, with GDP reaching Dh232 billion in Q1 2026, up 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

For the banking sector, such conditions reinforce the importance of sound governance, balance sheet strength and responsible capital allocation. DIB’s performance in the first half reflects these priorities. Net financing assets grew seven per cent year-to-date to Dh281 billion, while customer deposits increased two per cent year-to-date to Dh327 billion, demonstrating the confidence the bank continues to command from customers and the market.

The Board remains focused on ensuring that DIB grows with discipline and not merely for scale. In an evolving cycle, preserving asset quality, liquidity and capital strength is as important as expanding the franchise. The bank’s results show that growth has been delivered on a healthy footing, supported by prudent risk management and a business model anchored in Shariah-compliant banking.

The successful issuance of DIB’s $1 billion Additional Tier 1 Sukuk during the period was another important marker of confidence. It reaffirmed the bank’s access to global capital markets and the strength of its credit profile, while supporting DIB’s capacity to pursue future growth from a position of resilience.

As the UAE continues to advance its economic ambitions and strengthen its global standing, DIB remains committed to supporting this progress. Our priorities remain clear: to preserve the strength of the bank, support the real economy, deepen customer trust and continue advancing Islamic finance as a competitive and responsible model for modern banking.”

Dr Adnan Chilwan, group chief executive officer of DIB, added: “DIB delivered a strong first-half performance in 2026, with gross revenue increasing 10 per cent year-on-year to Dh12.4 billion. Growth was supported by both funded and non-funded income streams, reflecting the breadth of earnings across the franchise and continued demand for our Shariah-compliant products and services.

Profitability remained robust. Operating profit rose six per cent year-on-year to Dh4.8 billion, supported by revenue growth, disciplined cost management and continued operating efficiency. Pre-tax profit reached Dh4.3 billion, while post-tax profit remained stable at Dh3.7 billion. Pre-tax return on tangible equity remained close to 20 per cent, reflecting the quality of our earnings and our focus on returns, not simply balance sheet growth.

Balance sheet growth was measured and well supported. Net financing assets grew seven per cent year-to-date to Dh281 billion, driven by sustained financing demand across consumer and wholesale banking. Total assets reached Dh423 billion, while customer deposits increased to Dh327 billion, supported by customer acquisition and growth in CASA balances.”

The first half of 2026 unfolded in a challenging operating environment, with geopolitical developments, shifting rate expectations and market confidence continuing to shape decision-making across global markets.”