DIB launches millionaire account

Giving savers the chance to win Dh1 million and a Tesla car every month

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DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has announced the launch of the DIB Millionaire Account, an innovative savings proposition designed to encourage disciplined saving while creating meaningful opportunities for customers to win life-changing rewards.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision for a financially resilient and empowered society, the newly introduced account marks DIB’s ongoing commitment to promote responsible financial planning through innovative shariah-compliant solutions, while delivering greater value to customers to progress towards their financial aspirations.

The Millionaire Account from DIB gives both existing and new-to-bank customers the opportunity to participate in monthly draws and win a grand prize of Dh1 million, alongside the chance to drive away with a Tesla Model Y every month.

Eligible customers will qualify for entries into the monthly draws commencing in December 2026, followed by subsequent draws held monthly. Alongside the prize-linked rewards, the account is structured as a Wakala-based savings account, with an expected profit amount credited to customers’ accounts every month.

The newly launched millionaire account is built on a simple and rewarding proposition, offering savers monthly winning opportunities by maintaining a minimum average balance.

Customers can earn more entries by steadily growing their savings balances over time, with one entry awarded for every Dh15,000 maintained in their eligible monthly average balance, and bonus entries for every Dh45,000 average monthly balance or a minimum salary transfer of Dh10,000, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The more they save, the greater their chances of winning.

Beyond rewards, the account gives customers the opportunity to make their savings part of a wider positive impact. Funds through the DIB Millionaire Account will be allocated towards green and social financing initiatives, supporting DIB’s commitment to responsible growth and sustainable finance.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Malhotra, chief consumer banking officer at DIB, said: “Saving is one of the most important financial habits customers can build, but it becomes even more meaningful when it is connected to greater purpose, aspiration and reward. With the DIB Millionaire Account, we are transforming the everyday act of saving into an opportunity to benefit from truly life-changing rewards, creating a more rewarding financial journey by giving one customer the chance to become a millionaire every month. Beyond rewarding savers, the account connects everyday financial decisions with meaningful impact, empowering our customers to play a role in advancing positive change through responsible finance. This reflects our focus on delivering Shariah-compliant banking propositions that create value for customers while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

With the launch of the Millionaire Account, DIB continues to deepen its customer engagement over time while building lasting loyalty through relevant, timely and value-driven interactions. As a trusted financial partner, DIB remains focused on supporting the UAE’s national priorities, extending its commitment beyond financial services to contribute to the country’s long-term sustainability agenda.

Further information on the account, eligibility and applicable terms and conditions is available at dib.ae

DIB Millionaire Account

The DIB Millionaire Account is an innovative savings solution designed to encourage disciplined saving while providing customers with exciting opportunities to win

life-changing rewards.

Who can open

The account is available to both

existing and new-to-bank customers, giving all eligible customers the opportunity to participate.

Key feature

Every month, eligible customers will have the chance to enter a draw and

win a grand prize of Dh1 million and

a Tesla Model Y.

Monthly profit

The account is structured as a Wakala-based savings account, with the expected profit amount credited to customers’ accounts on a monthly basis.

First draw in Dec

The inaugural draw will take place in December 2026, followed by monthly draws thereafter.

Green initiative

Funds generated through the DIB Millionaire Account will be allocated to support green and social financing initiatives, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Save more, earn more

Customers can earn more entries by steadily growing their savings balances over time, with one entry awarded for every Dh15,000 maintained in their eligible monthly average balance, and bonus entries for every Dh45,000 average monthly balance or a minimum salary transfer of Dh10,000, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The more they save, the greater their

chances of winning.