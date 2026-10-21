DIB gross revenue climbs 7% to Dh18.6b as asset quality improves, capital strengthens

The bank’s 9-month results reflect its continued focus on serving customers, strengthening its financial foundations and investing in capabilities that will support long-term growth

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:











DIB maintained solid business momentum during the first nine months of 2026, with gross revenues rising seven per cent year on year to Dh18.6 billion, supported by disciplined execution, continued financing growth and a strong capital position. The bank’s results reflect its continued focus on serving customers, strengthening its financial foundations and investing in capabilities that will support long-term growth.

Operating revenue rose three per cent to Dh9.9 billion, while operating profit before impairment charges increased four per cent to Dh7.1 billion. Profit before tax stood at Dh6.6 billion and profit after tax at Dh5.6 billion, with a cost-to-income ratio of 28.1 per cent.

At September 30, 2026, total assets reached Dh427 billion, up three per cent year to date. Net financing assets grew nearly 10 per cent to Dh287.1 billion, while net financing and sukuk investments rose six per cent to Dh372.1 billion. Customer deposits reached Dh323.5 billion, up one per cent, including Dh111 billion in current and savings account balances.

The non-performing financing ratio improved to 2.4 per cent, down 30 basis points year to date; the cost of risk stood at 25 basis points. The common equity tier one ratio strengthened to 13.4 per cent and the capital adequacy ratio to 16.5 per cent, reinforcing the bank’s capacity to pursue sustainable growth.

Commenting on the bank’s direction, chairman Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali said: “DIB’s continued progress is underpinned by strong institutional foundations, a clear strategic direction and the trust it has earned from customers and stakeholders over more than five decades. These strengths provide a solid platform from which to pursue the Bank’s next phase of development, with a continued focus on customer needs, innovation and long-term value creation.”

Al Ali further said the bank’s future priorities remain clear: “Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: to place customers at the centre of everything we do, continuously enhance our products and services, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver greater convenience, efficiency and value. Our next chapter will be defined by how effectively we serve our customers, embrace innovation and realise the wider potential of Islamic finance.”

“We see significant opportunities for Islamic finance to expand its reach, both within the UAE and across international markets. Its established principles, combined with technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated banking solutions, position the sector to meet the needs of a broader customer base and play a more prominent role in the global financial system. DIB is well positioned to contribute to this growth and help shape the sector’s future,” Al Ali added.

Group chief executive officer Dr Adnan Chilwan highlighted the importance of execution in translating strategy into performance. “Our results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect a defining characteristic of DIB’s DNA: the consistency with which we execute our strategy and translate our priorities into tangible progress. Our direction remains clear, and our commitment unwavering: to deliver superior products and services, deepen customer relationships across our businesses and continue building a stronger, more efficient and increasingly technology-enabled financial institution.”

Dr Chilwan said customer-focused innovation remains at the core of execution. “At the heart of our strategy is a clear commitment to continuously improving how we serve our customers. Across consumer and wholesale banking, we are strengthening our propositions, expanding access to relevant financial solutions and enhancing the overall banking experience. The introduction of our Off-Plan Home Finance proposition and Millionaire Account reflects our responsiveness to evolving customer needs and our commitment to delivering products that create meaningful value.”

Dr Chilwan also outlined the priorities for the period ahead. “As we approach the close of 2026, our direction remains clear: to sustain quality growth, deepen customer relationships and accelerate the execution of our strategic priorities. Our ambition is to translate consistent growth into better customer experiences, greater efficiency and a stronger institution for the future. Achieving this requires us to remain ambitious in our thinking, disciplined in our decisions and uncompromising in our commitment to delivering value.”

DIB’s capital markets activity demonstrated sustained investor confidence. Its $1 billion additional tier one sukuk issuance drew an orderbook exceeding $2.3 billion, while its debut $750 million syndicated Islamic financing facility attracted approximately $1.2 billion in commitments, diversifying institutional funding sources.

Gross new consumer financing reached Dh31 billion, while the consumer financing portfolio exceeded Dh93 billion, up 18 per cent year to date. Gross new wholesale financing, including treasury, approached Dh38 billion, and net corporate financing assets reached Dh187 billion.

Digital adoption advanced, with approximately 1.2 million active digital users and 97 per cent of customers transacting digitally during the period. DIB launched the Jaywan Debit Card to support the UAE’s national payments infrastructure and continued pursuing automation and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The bank originated Dh6.7 billion in sustainable and sustainability-linked financing and established its first youth council, aligned with the UAE’s National Youth Agenda 2031, to develop future leaders. As the world’s first full-service Islamic bank, DIB continues to pursue customer-focused innovation, disciplined growth and long-term value creation.