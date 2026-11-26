Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) acquisition of Emirates Islamic Bank could bring customers a wider range of products and better services, but not automatically lower financing rates, according to industry analysts.

Some jobs in overlapping functions may also be affected.

The two Shariah-compliant lenders announced the deal on Wednesday night.

Kapil Chadda, partner, financial services at Arthur D. Little, said customers could benefit from the combined group's larger balance sheet, broader product portfolio and stronger digital capabilities.

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He said complementary corporate and retail franchises should allow more comprehensive banking solutions, while economies of scale could support more competitive financing and deposit products.

However, he cautioned that the most immediate gains are likely to come from a better customer experience, wider access to services and greater product innovation, "rather than automatic reductions in financing rates".

Job cuts?

Chadda said some workforce rationalisation may occur in overlapping functions, particularly branch operations, technology and corporate support services, as with any major banking consolidation.

He added that a larger Islamic banking group could also create opportunities in digital banking, wealth management, specialised financing and international expansion. The net impact on jobs will depend on the integration strategy, he said, with redeployment, reskilling and natural attrition potentially helping to manage adjustments.

Chadda said combining DIB’s corporate banking expertise with Emirates Islamic’s retail and deposit strengths could significantly widen the breadth and competitiveness of Islamic banking products.

A larger, more diversified funding base may improve funding efficiency and support more attractive financing offers. It may also speed up innovation in Sharia-compliant savings, investment and wealth management solutions.

Even so, he said, financing rates and deposit returns will remain driven mainly by market benchmarks, liquidity conditions and competition, rather than by the merger itself.

Cheaper deposits?

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, pointed to Bloomberg data showing Emirates Islamic holds a stronger base of low-cost deposits.

Current and savings accounts, a lower-cost source of funding, make up 63 per cent of Emirates Islamic’s deposits, compared with about a third at DIB. Its financing margin was also wider, at 3.0 per cent against DIB's 2.4 per cent.

Valecha said adding these deposits should lower the combined bank's funding costs.