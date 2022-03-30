Diamond Developers launch $1b ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ project

Spread over an area of 1 million square metres, ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ will be developed within the phase 1 of the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development Masterplan.

Diamond Developers in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), announced the launch of ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ in Muscat on Wednesday. With an investment value of nearly $1 billion, the city is the first project in Oman that meets the highest global green practices and adheres to the highest sustainability standards.

Engineer Faris Saeed, chairman of Diamond Developers said: “The Sustainable City – Yiti is not only a benchmark for sustainable urban development, it is a working model for future cities. It is a thriving community made up of thousands of residents, visitors, students, researchers, and entrepreneurs” he added. “The project is expected to be one of the region’s most sustainable cities, and by adopting the latest solutions in energy production, vertical farming, humidity harvesting, and autonomous transportation, we aim to be net zero carbon by 2040, in line with Oman’s vision and national strategy. At Diamond Developers, we remain committed to empowering and supporting partners around the world to realise the cities of tomorrow, today to deliver a more sustainable future for all of us.”

This is the first project in Oman that meets the global green practices and is in adherence to the highest sustainability standards.

Eng. Mohammed Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said, “Our partnership with Diamond Developers to launch ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ is a unique milestone in our journey as we continue to invest, develop, and maximise the limitless potential of Oman’s tourism sector. As it’s being developed withinone of the largest urban developments in the Middle East, Yiti will open avenues for numerous lucrative investment opportunities for both local and international investors in line with the directions of Oman Investment Authority. Mirroring the Sultanate’s goal of driving transformational change to attain a green, circular economy and emissions reduction, the city embraces the highest standards of sustainability and attests to our vision of creating an eco-conscious community that is harmoniously aligned with the distinct geography of the region.”

With sustainable innovation at the heart of the development, the project will feature 1657 residential units including 300 eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas. Designed for comfort, practicality, and style, the spacious 3 and 4 bedroom villas will also offer significant savings on utility bills.

