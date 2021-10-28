DHL's mobile innovation centre launched in Dubai South

The 4th Innovation Centre for DHL globally serves as a collaborative space for customers and partners. — Supplied photo

The Mobile Middle East and Africa (MEA) Innovation Centre will spearhead the development of logistics innovation in the MEA region, with a focus on trends in IoT and Data Analytics.

DHL launched its Mobile Middle East and Africa (MEA) Innovation Centre in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of Dubai Airports.

The first-of-its-kind 450-sqm facility located in the Logistics District at Dubai South is easily assembled and disassembled, ready to move on to the next location.

The state-of-the-art MEA Innovation Centre will present a collaborative platform for customers, partners and other thought leaders to solve complex logistics challenges, learn about the latest trends in logistics, and network with industry innovators across the MEA region. Top executives from DHL and Dubai South also officiated the opening of the new facility.

Katja Busch, chief commercial officer and head of customer solutions and innovation at DHL, said: “Middle East and Africa is one of our most vibrant regions. We are proud to bring the DHL Innovation approach into Dubai South, which is an ideal first stop in the region. Our future success is built on how we support customers in a rapidly evolving business and logistics landscape. We look forward to bringing customer-centric innovation, inspiring ideas and applying our proven innovation methodologies to solve our customer problems so that colleagues in the region can support them in confidently navigating changes.”

The Mobile MEA Innovation Centre will host a selection of exhibits built around key technologies that will shape the logistics industry in the future, alongside proof of concepts successfully implemented in DHL’s operations. Exhibits have been curated to reflect the unique requirements of DHL’s customers in the region, with a focus on the topics of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Bionic Enhancement and Data Analytics across the domains of supply chain analytics, warehouse digital twins and last mile delivery optimisation.

Mohsen Ahmad Alawadhi, CEO of Logistics District, Dubai South said: “Dubai epitomises disruptive thinking and celebrates innovation. Therefore, it is a pleasure for Dubai South to be home to the DHL Mobile MEA Innovation Centre in the Logistics District, testifying its pre-eminent position as the local and regional hub for the sector. The Centre’s conception and innovative execution are aligned with Dubai South’s ambition to be a next-generation, innovations-led logistics hub for the region.”

The Mobile MEA Innovation Centre is DHL’s fourth innovation Centre globally – after Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; and Singapore; and the first completely mobile one. The Mobile MEA Innovation Centre is a modular building that was shipped to Dubai in containers from Germany, before being assembled on site in Dubai South. The facility is expected to stay in Dubai until 2022, then move to Qatar, the next location on its journey across the MEA region, and is expected to continue its journey through 2027.

“The Innovation Centres are the showpiece of DHL’s Innovation program, which features its own trend research division, proven innovation workshop methodologies, and a calendar of thought leadership events that deep dive into technologies set to impact the logistics industry. The MEA IC will package this approach and offer our customers a highly-relevant agenda that reflects the possibilities of operating in the region”, explains Matthias Heutger, SVP Global Head of Innovation & Commercial Development for DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.

— business@khaleejtimes.com