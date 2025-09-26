DHG Properties bringing Swiss quality to Dubai real estate

Blagoje Antic on building DHG’s legacy in the UAE with billion-dirham projects and ambitious growth plans

The renowned Swiss real estate and construction group DHG holds a proud history of more than 30 years, with over 300 projects successfully completed across Europe. The company’s Founder and CEO, Blagoje Antic, recognised the UAE for its dynamic economy and global appeal, choosing one of the world’s most attractive real estate markets for international expansion. The establishment of DHG Properties in Dubai was immediately followed by the launch and construction start of the company’s first project, which introduced its signature residential brand, Helvetia. Now, DHG is set to launch two new developments under the Helvetia name.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: You have over three decades of experience in real estate development, construction, and real estate and facility management in Switzerland. How would you describe DHG Properties’ role in the UAE real estate market?

Answer: With DHG Properties, our ambition is to replicate the same values that have shaped our reputation in Europe: Swiss precision, reliability, and timeless design. These qualities are embedded into every detail of our projects, from the construction standards to the finishing touches inside each home. Our focus is on delivering premium developments that meet the lifestyle aspirations of Dubai’s diverse residents, while also bringing long-term value to investors. We are not here for several projects; we are here to build a legacy. That is why we introduced Helvetia, our premium brand inspired by Switzerland’s original name. It symbolises unmatched quality and exceptional living, and it represents our long-term commitment to redefining premium living in the UAE.

Question: Your inaugural project in Dubai, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, has already achieved remarkable milestones. Can you tell us more?

Answer: Helvetia Residences is indeed a landmark project for us because it represents DHG’s first step into Dubai. Rising 25 floors with a built-up area of 73,000 square metres, the project has already sold 93% of its 430 apartments, even before completion scheduled for second quarter of 2026. That level of demand speaks volumes about the trust investors and buyers are placing in our brand. What excites us most is the buyer profile. Around half of the investors are from the UAE, while the other half are from Europe, especially Switzerland. This balance reflects our dual strength: we are trusted both in our home market and here on the local market. We are equally proud of the speed and precision of delivery. The vertical structure was completed in just 12 months, which is an achievement by any global standard. Importantly, we achieved this while maintaining the highest level of quality, supervised closely by our Swiss specialists. Jumeirah Village Circle is currently Dubai’s most popular rental community, with more than 214,000 listing views in the first half of 2025 alone. The choice of location was strategic, as it is close to schools, retail, and business hubs, but still with the community feel families are looking for.

Question: Following JVC, DHG Properties quickly announced land acquisitions in Meydan Horizon and Dubai Islands. When are you launching new developments on these locations and what makes them significant for your expansion?

Answer: We entered the UAE with the vision of building a large real estate portfolio. Our two new projects are just the beginning of the ambitious pipeline we want to execute. Both launches are happening in the second half of October, and we are excited to share their amazing design of both exterior and interior, coupled with well-planned layouts, lifestyle amenities, and smart home system. Our second Dubai project in Meydan Horizon, valued at Dh300 million, offers 108 exclusive residences in one of the fastest-growing districts in the city, with live-work-play concept directly aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. For us, Meydan represents both growth potential and lifestyle appeal - it is an area that combines accessibility with premium surroundings. With this high-rise we reached Dh1 billion in Gross Development Value within our very first year of operations in Dubai, which reinforces our belief in the strength of this market. Our third project, on Dubai Islands, is equally exciting. This Dh260 million low-rise development will feature 63 apartments in an exceptional location, combining coastal living with seamless connectivity to the city. It is poised to become one of Dubai’s premier residential and tourism hubs, with strong fundamentals and fast-rising demand. Sales on the islands already reached Dh3.5 billion in May 2025 alone, and we are proud to contribute to this momentum.

Question: Looking ahead, what is your broader vision for DHG Properties in Dubai?