DHCC rolls out fee waivers, flexible payments to boost investor confidence

The Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has introduced a package of financial relief and flexibility measures for businesses operating in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), reinforcing Dubai’s strategy to support priority sectors and sustain investor confidence amid evolving global conditions.

The new initiatives include waivers on reinstatement fees and late renewal penalties for commercial licences renewed between April 1 and June 30, 2026, as well as structured instalment payment options extending until September 30. The measures are designed to ease operational costs for healthcare providers and related businesses while strengthening long-term sector resilience.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the move reflects DHCA’s continued commitment to supporting its business community and ensuring a stable platform for growth. He noted that the package forms part of the authority’s broader efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the free zone and reinforce its role as a hub for specialised healthcare services.

“Providing flexible solutions for our partners strengthens their ability to expand operations and explore new opportunities from Dubai,” Galadari said, adding that the initiative supports the long-term sustainability of world-class healthcare services within the free zone ecosystem.

In addition to licence-related relief, DHCA has introduced leasing flexibility across its facilities. Businesses can request postponement or restructuring of due cheques into instalments, with deferment charges and cheque return fees waived. The move is expected to improve liquidity management for healthcare operators while enabling them to maintain service continuity and investment plans.

Eligible partners can apply for the measures based on specified criteria and timelines set by the authority.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s wider policy approach of extending targeted support to strategic sectors to maintain momentum in economic diversification and innovation-driven growth. Healthcare remains a key pillar of the emirate’s development agenda as authorities continue to position Dubai as a regional destination for advanced medical services, research and specialised treatment.

Industry stakeholders say such measures help reinforce confidence among investors and operators at a time when healthcare demand across the region is expanding rapidly, supported by population growth, medical tourism and rising investments in specialised care infrastructure.

By easing financial pressures and improving operational flexibility, DHCA’s latest package is expected to strengthen the free zone’s appeal as a base for healthcare providers seeking to scale services across the UAE and wider region.