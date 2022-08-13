DhabiCoin obtains DMCC license

The five-year contract was awarded by Adnoc Offshore to Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S) and underpins the world-class capabilities within Adnoc’s group companies
DhabiCoin Wallet will be launched in coming weeks, says the co-founder
DhabiCoin (DBC) has been approved after a lengthy process to obtain the DMCC license, Dubai’s commodity-free zone, elected seven times in a row by the Financial Times fDI Magazine as ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’.
Felipe Leclerc, co-founder, DhabiCoin, said: “DhabiCoin is already launched, people can trade on various exchanges today. However, we are following a launch schedule, where we first release the DhabiCoin Wallet in the coming weeks, then the collections in NFTs with Dubai utilities and soon a marketplace of products and services by the end of the year. With the DMCC license DhabiCoin shows the serious commitment it has to generate security and people to be able to use DhabiCoin on a daily basis.”
Leclerc further added: “With the wave of Web3.0, DhabiCoin is studying to enable the construction of an easy environment for companies to be able to connect in the metaverse, using DhabiCoin as a gateway of payment.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
Offering could be part of govt announcement to list 10 entities on local stock market
Gains up by 33% during period as energy demand increases in emirate
The companies are Abu Qir Fertizilers and Chemical Industries, Misr Fertilizers Production Company , Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling, and payments firm E-Finance for Financial and Digital Investments
Abu Dhabi conglomerate is aiming for publicly-listed companies in growth markets
Transneft restarts oil flows via Druzhba; US crude inventories up more than 5 million barrels per day; US inflation data softer than expected, but Fed hike expected
EFS Gourmet is a full-fledged abode with a contemporary and tantalizing restaurant located at EFS Group head office in Dubai Production City
The UAE led the top five target countries across the Mena region, with 105 deals signed worth $14.2 billion