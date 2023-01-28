Dh246.6b saving deposits in UAE banks by end of November 2022

Saving deposits increased during the first eleven months of 2022 by 1.98%

The Central Bank of the UAE. - KT file

By WAM Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 2:10 PM

At the end of November of last year, saving deposits in the UAE banking system, excluding interbank deposits, grew to Dh246.61 billion, a growth of approximately Dh7.21 billion, or 3 per cent, from about Dh239.4 billion in November 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE revealed.

Saving deposits increased during the first eleven months of 2022 by 1.98 per cent, compared to about Dh241.82 billion at the end of 2021, an increase equal to Dh4.8 billion. On a monthly basis, they grew by 0.06 per cent, compared to about Dh246.48 billion in October 2022, according to data from the apex bank.

Demand deposits increased by Dh820.83 billion, or 82.5 per cent, to Dh903.36 billion at the end of November last year, representing an annual rise of 10.1 per cent.

Demand deposits climbed by 6.5 per cent, or the equivalent of Dh55.3 billion, over the first eleven months of last year compared to Dh848.04 billion at the end of 202. They however declined on a monthly basis by 1.7 per cent compared to Dh918.97 billion in October 2022.

Time deposits increased by 17 per cent annually to Dh599.81 billion by the end of last November, up from Dh513.16 billion in November 2021.