Dh246.6b saving deposits in UAE banks by end of November 2022

MSCI’s all-country index held onto modest gains and headed for 6-day winning streak
At the end of November of last year, saving deposits in the UAE banking system, excluding interbank deposits, grew to Dh246.61 billion, a growth of approximately Dh7.21 billion, or 3 per cent, from about Dh239.4 billion in November 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE revealed.
Saving deposits increased during the first eleven months of 2022 by 1.98 per cent, compared to about Dh241.82 billion at the end of 2021, an increase equal to Dh4.8 billion. On a monthly basis, they grew by 0.06 per cent, compared to about Dh246.48 billion in October 2022, according to data from the apex bank.
Demand deposits increased by Dh820.83 billion, or 82.5 per cent, to Dh903.36 billion at the end of November last year, representing an annual rise of 10.1 per cent.
Demand deposits climbed by 6.5 per cent, or the equivalent of Dh55.3 billion, over the first eleven months of last year compared to Dh848.04 billion at the end of 202. They however declined on a monthly basis by 1.7 per cent compared to Dh918.97 billion in October 2022.
Time deposits increased by 17 per cent annually to Dh599.81 billion by the end of last November, up from Dh513.16 billion in November 2021.
MSCI’s all-country index held onto modest gains and headed for 6-day winning streak
Experts to focus on the emerging technology trends in healthcare in deliberations and panels
Viewz will deliver apartments with Aston Martin furnished interiors and Sky Villas in 2026
Emirate’s safe-haven status exemplified as investors flock to the UAE
Tighter monetary policy may herald a slowdown in an economy hit by war and runaway prices
Last week, India sold its first sovereign green bonds worth a total of Rs80 billion
Airline currently flies to 36 destinations in 25 different countries from Abu Dhabi
The withdrawal from Russia and a cost-cutting programme cost H&M almost 2.6 billion Swedish kronor