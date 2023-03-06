Dh200 million manufacturing facility announced at Dubai Industrial City

The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme

Shereen Saeed, general manager at SLG Group, and Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice- president of Industrial Leasing – Tecom Group, signing the contract. — Supplied photo

Silver Line Gate Group (SLG) is constructing a new manufacturing, warehouse and corporate offices facility, spanning 1.37 million sqft, at Dubai Industrial City, a member of Tecom Group.

SLG Group’s manufacturing base joins many food manufacturers and processing firms producing and exporting foodstuffs globally from the industrial hub, boosting foreign trade and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The new facility will meet the demands of B2B and B2C customers across the GCC, African market and Southeast Asia, and support the distribution of wholesale bakery products such as butter, whey powder, and vegetable shortening to bakeries, restaurants, ice cream manufacturers, hotels, caterers and other users across the UAE.

Speaking on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice- president of Industrial Leasing – Tecom Group, said that the UAE leadership underscores food security as one of its key priorities.

"With a growing volume of Dubai-based food manufacturers located in one address, Dubai Industrial City is leading the way for Dubai to cultivate a self-reliant food programme," he said.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and Africa dairy ingredients market are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7 per cent between 2020 and 2025. The popularity of whey proteins, driven by a renewed focus on active lifestyles and fitness, and the growing use of infant milk formula contribute to greater demand for milk products.

“Our business is growing rapidly, fuelled by a growing demand for powdered milk and related products across the region," Shereen Saeed, general manager at SLG Group, said.

"Our ability to cater to this demand, in terms of both output and timely delivery, hinges on our facility. Dubai Industrial City offers us a fully equipped industrial infrastructure to easily set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing and logistics centre from which we can better cater to many other markets,” she said.

SLG Group’s new facility is designed to meet the growing market using advanced technologies with fully automated machinery and equipment and will create more than 300 jobs.

Dubai’s strategic location, combined with Dubai Industrial City’s extensive transport network, including land, air, sea, and soon Etihad Rail, will provide SLG Group with unrivalled and convenient access to key markets.

