Dubai: Dh1-billion apartment sold on Palm Jumeirah

Weekly real estate transactions in the emirate reach Dh12.9 billion

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 2:46 PM

Dubai's real estate scored another record this week as a single apartment was sold at the Palm Jumeirah for an astounding Dh1 billion.

The deal was the largest recorded for the week ending November 4, during which total real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh12.9 billion.

The sum of transactions was 3,995. 348 plots were sold for Dh2.38 billion, 3,126 apartments and villas were sold for Dh7.23 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in World Islands sold for Dh350 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh95 million in Island 2, and a land sold for Dh350 million in World Islands in third place. Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 122 sales transactions worth Dh428.59 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 72 sales transactions worth Dh175.57 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 24 sales transactions worth Dh215 million in third place.

Apart from the Palm Jumeirah deal, the second highest transaction in terms of value was an apartment that was sold for Dh815 million in Business Bay, followed by an apartment sold for Dh691 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.33 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hamriya, mortgaged for Dh150 million. 79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh2.12 billion.

