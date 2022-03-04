DGCX trades total value of $13.68b contracts amid volatile market

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) registered trades with a total value of $13.681 billion in the month of February, as global markets responded to rising inflation, mounting oil prices as well as the Russian - Ukrainian conflict, which resulted in continued volatility during the last week of the month.

The exchange registered a monthly Average Open Interest (AOI) of 125,206 contracts during February – and saw its precious metals’ portfolio lead trading activity. The group’s Gold Futures Contract recorded a year-on-year Average Daily Volume (ADV) growth of 734 per cent while its Silver Futures Contract registered 75 per cent.

Elsewhere, the DGCX Group saw a sharp spike in Indian Rupee (INR) trading, with its Rupee Mini Futures Contract, Rupee Options Contract and Rupee Weekly Contracts registering increases in 67 per cent, 206 per cent, and 87 per cent respectively. DGCX’s West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Futures gained traction following increased volatility in oil markets – with a year-on-year ADV growth of 136 per cent.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “Volatility has been a recurring theme over the past few months, with investors and traders continuing to grapple with a range of factors including inflation, oil prices and geo-political developments. Against this backdrop, we have seen our precious metals’ portfolio lead trading activity on the exchange. We have also seen a sharp uptick in Indian Rupee trading as market participants look to hedge their exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. DGCX remains committed to providing our customers with a broad array of tradeable products that meet their hedging and investment needs.”

The DGCX has also announced that it will host two webinars for market participants during the month of March. The first webinar will discuss a variety of hedging strategies related to trading its G6 Currency Future Contracts on March 10, while the second will focus on its Shariah Gold Futures Contracts.

