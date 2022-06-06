DGCX trades total value of $12.72 billion in May

The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in the body contouring and slimming category in the market.
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) on Monday announced that is registered a monthly average open interest (AOI) of 116,929 contracts for the month of May. Following recent trends, the DGCX’s precious metals portfolio as well as G6 currencies contracts, continued to lead trading activity on the exchange.
In particular, the DGCX’s Gold Futures Contract as well as its Shariah Spot Gold Contract registered strong year-to-date volume growths of 200 per cent and 359 per cent, respectively, when compared to the year before.
Additionally, DGCX’s G6 Currencies Portfolio traded a combined total of 28,963 lots valued at $1.46 billion. Among the currency contracts, the company’s euro and pound future contracts registered the strongest performances, with an impressive year-on-year average daily volume growth 1,123 per cent and 1,125 per cent, respectively.
Demand for Indian rupee backed assets also continued during the month, with DGCX’s rupee options contract trading a total of 23,205 lots during the year 2022, valued at $2.5 million.
“During the month of May, market participants continued to show a preference towards safe-haven assets, as well as our G6 Currencies portfolio, amid continued inflation and market headwinds. This was evident in the strong growth we saw in our Gold futures and euro and pound contracts. We remain well positioned to provide our members with the ability to hedge their risks — and look forward to introducing new products next month,” Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said.
