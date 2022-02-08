DFSA signs 110th MoU with IFSCA

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business1 day ago
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) in India to consult, cooperate and exchange information for enhanced cross-border financial supervision.
The MoU was signed by Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the DFSA, and Injeti Srinivas, chairman of IFSCA, on January 28, 2022 in a virtual ceremony.
The agreement sets a framework for mutual assistance and exchange of information between the two authorities for augmented supervision, enforcement and oversight on companies with footprints in both jurisdictions. The MoU will also aid the exchange of information relating to financial crime such as money laundering, terrorism financing, proliferation financing or targeted financial sanctions.
The two authorities will work closely to foster the development of the financial sector by sharing best practices, recent developments in business structures and information about the application of technology and innovations in the market.
Ali said: “Innovation and technology are rapidly changing the face of the global financial ecosystem. We welcome the opportunity to share our experiences and expertise with a partnership between DFSA and IFSCA that will further advance the development of our respective economies.”
Srinivas said: “The signing of the MoU between IFSCA and DFSA is of immense significance considering the strong and growing economic ties between our two counties. The MoU provides a strong foundation for strengthening our bilateral cooperation and we look forward to working closely with our counterparts in DFSA for the development and regulation of financial markets in both the jurisdictions.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business1 day ago
New urban community will promote economic diversification and benefit real estate, IT and startups
Business2 days ago
Launched in November, the smart app is rated 4.7 on App Store and 4.4 on Play Store
Business2 days ago
Pac Team Group set to explore Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets through its new headquarters in Dubai
Business2 days ago
Startups are increasingly aligning their brand promise to tackle issues such as global waste management
Business2 days ago
The event was attended by top industry experts like Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL); Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); and Dileep Sanghani, chairman, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), as a guest of honour.
Business3 days ago
Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes, and off-grid vacations
Business3 days ago
Corporate Tax will not apply on an individual’s salary and other employment income for both the public and private sector; interest and other income earned from bank deposits or saving schemes will also not be subject to it
Business4 days ago