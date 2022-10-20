Deyaar’s Q3 profit up on improving outlook

By Reuters Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:28 PM

Deyaar on Thursday reported a surge in third quarter profit while revenues rose 72% over the same period on the back of a revival in the emirate’s real estate sector.

The company made a profit of Dh36.3 million ($9.88 million) in the third quarter from Dh8.1 million in the same period last year. Revenues totalled Dh207.7 million, up from Dh120.7 million a year earlier.

Deyaar chief executive officer Saeed Al Qatami attributed the company’s strong performance to positive trends in the UAE’s real estate sector.

Following a pandemic-led slowdown, Deyaar said it had now accelerated construction at two new developments in Dubai which were expected to be ready for handover late this year or in early 2023.

The company’s board on Tuesday recommended shareholders approve a Dh500 million dirhams cash settlement with another Dubai-based developer, Limitless, which will include a Dh200 million payment upon agreement, and the remaining Dh300 million within 18 months. Shareholders will be asked to decide on the agreement terms at a November 21 general assembly meeting.

Dubai government-owned Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and the subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009. Reuters reported last year that Limitless was set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt.

Dubai’s real estate sector has been resilient amid the rising cost of living and a weaker global economic outlook, with total transactions in September up 33.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to a recent report by CBRE.

So far this year, Russia and the United Kingdom have been the biggest origin of investment countries in Dubai’s property market, consultancy Betterhomes said. — Reuters