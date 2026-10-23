Deyaar posts 27% profit growth to Dh541.5 million as property handovers exceed 2,100 units

Deyaar Development reported a 27 per cent increase in profit before tax to Dh541.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by continued property handovers and stronger profit margins despite slower revenue growth.

The company’s profit before tax rose from Dh425.7 million during the same period last year, while revenue increased 5 per cent to Dh1.52 billion, compared with Dh1.45 billion a year earlier.

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With profit growth outpacing revenue, Deyaar’s profit before tax margin widened to 35.6 per cent from 29.4 per cent, reflecting what the company described as efficient project execution and disciplined cost management.

The developer also reported stronger earnings in the third quarter, with profit before tax rising 29 per cent to Dh205.4 million, compared with Dh159.1 million in Q3 2025.

More than 2,100 homes handed over

Deyaar said it has handed over more than 2,100 residential units across its Dubai communities since the beginning of 2026, as the company continues to complete projects and deliver properties to buyers.

The handovers have helped the developer convert its sales pipeline into completed properties, supporting its financial performance and providing greater visibility over future revenue.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said the company’s performance reflects its focus on completing projects and delivering homes to customers.

“Deyaar’s performance in the first nine months of 2026 is built on delivery,” Al Qatami said.

He added that the steady pace of handovers has helped turn commitments to buyers into completed homes while converting the company’s sales pipeline into realised value.

Focus on profitability and project delivery

Al Qatami said Dubai’s long-term economic and urban development plans continue to support the company’s growth strategy.

He highlighted the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan as important factors supporting the emirate’s long-term development.

The developer said it enters the final quarter of 2026 with its project pipeline progressing according to plan and a focus on maintaining profitability and delivering projects on schedule.

“Our ambition is for Deyaar to enter 2027 not simply larger, but stronger,” Al Qatami said.

The company expects its maturing projects to contribute further to its performance as construction and handovers continue across its developments.

Community investment

Alongside its property development activities, Deyaar said it continues to support community initiatives through partnerships with Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The partnership with Al Jalila Foundation supports cancer care initiatives, while its collaboration with Dubai Club for People of Determination focuses on inclusion and empowerment.

The company said these initiatives form part of its sustainability strategy and long-term approach to community development.

Looking ahead, Deyaar said it remains focused on maintaining earnings quality, completing scheduled handovers and advancing construction across its active projects while balancing growth with financial discipline.