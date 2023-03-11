Dewa’s R&D Centre incubates an array of Emirati researchers

Emiratisation rate at the Centre reaches 69%

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, with other senior officials. - Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 3:00 PM

The Emiratisation rate at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre has reached 69 per cent, while the percentage of Emirati female employees has reached 31 per cent, including some with high academic qualifications in the scientific and engineering fields. Since its inception, the Centre has published 147 research papers at international scientific conferences and peer-reviewed journals and publications.

The Centre hosts a group of the best Emirati calibre, comprising 48 researchers, including 31 PhD and master degree holders.

“We are working according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prepare Emirati calibre that keeps pace with rapid changes, challenges, and international opportunities. Dewa is one of the largest government organisations in the UAE that is keen on recruiting, qualifying, and developing national calibre. The percentage of Emiratisation at Dewa is 88.33 per cent in the senior management. Dewa is committed to promoting Emiratisation in its various divisions. It adopts an integrated strategy to support and prepare UAE nationals to fill all engineering, technical and administrative jobs at Dewa. Dewa continues to attract citizens who are experienced or new graduates. The number of Emirati employees at Dewa has reached 3,559 male and female employees in various positions and administrative levels, including 2,138 male and female employees working in technical positions. This number includes 706 female engineers. This supports efforts to empower women in the country,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

“The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is full of UAE experts who actively contribute to developing the clean and renewable energy sector. Our national staff have proved, time and again, their capability to compete with international staff, provide solutions and innovative research papers that contribute to overcoming challenges in the energy and water sectors around the world. They also enrich the local and international scientific community,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa.

The Emirati researchers at the R&D Centre highlighted Dewa and the Centre’s efforts to prepare Emirati youth to take the lead in the energy and water sectors. It provides qualitative jobs that benefit the nation and its citizens.

“The Centre provides advanced research facilities and state-of-the-art labs, which enable us to work in solar energy, smart grid integration, energy efficiency, water, space technology and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This also helps us develop our expertise and achieve the vision of the Centre to become a globally recognised platform for developing and demonstrating emerging solutions for future energy and water systems, in addition to consolidating Dewa’s global leadership and excellence, and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for research and development,” said Dr. Ali Rashid Al Aleeli, Vice President of R&D, Business Development and Excellence at Dewa.

“We do our best to benefit from the important opportunities provided by the Centre to develop our capabilities, including participation in prestigious international conferences in solar energy, publishing research papers in the most prominent international conferences and peer-reviewed journals, as well as exchanging experiences and knowledge with major international institutions, important research centres, and local and international universities,” said Omar Albadwawi, R&D technologist at the R&D Centre.

“The Centre contributes to strengthening the skills and capabilities of UAE nationals, developing our professional lives, and providing a positive environment that encourages creativity and innovation, to anticipate and shape the future,” said Maryam Salem Al Qassemi, R&D technologist at the R&D Centre.

“The Centre supports the role of Emirati women researchers in sustainable development to build a competitive knowledge economy based on innovation. My work at the Centre expands our horizons for continuous training and development and creates a motivating environment for us to find practical and innovative solutions to current and future challenges,” said Sara Yousef Arif, R&D technologist at the R&D Centre.