Dewa’s Innovation Centre launches a smart app

New inititive will provide a unique experience to visitors using Metaverse and augmented reality; The centre is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday

Visitors to the Innovation Centre can explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 3:17 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 3:18 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa’s) Innovation Centre has launched its smart app (MBRSIC) on android and iOS platforms. Through the app, users can explore the Centre’s sections and go on a virtual tour using augmented reality.

Using the Metaverse technology, the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park provides a unique and innovative experience for its visitors where they can go on a virtual tour across the solar park. The experience also includes innovative shows using drones and hologram technology. Visitors to the centre can also try the autonomous bus ride, as well as other innovative technologies.

“We are keen to benefit from the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse, to provide innovative solutions that consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the most innovative cities in the world. In addition to its role as a global incubator for innovation in the energy and water sectors, Dewa’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park takes advantage of the Metaverse, hologram, augmented reality, drones, and other technologies, to provide a pioneering experience for visitors and introducing them to the latest innovations in various fields of clean and renewable energy. It also highlights DEWA’s efforts in anticipating and shaping the future of energy and water,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

Waleed bin Salman, executive vice-president of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, said that the Innovation Centre provides a unique experience for visitors using the latest technologies to promote innovation among institutions and individuals. It also highlights the sectors that will lead the innovation process in the future, as well as develop the capabilities of the next generation of innovators.

Visitors to the Innovation Centre can explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s history, key inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits to introduce visitors to renewable energy developments. The site also houses the Dewa Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation. The Centre also features an exhibition of the key components of solar photovoltaic cells, solar photovoltaic technologies, CSP and the Solar Power Tower. It also showcases Dewa’s renewable energy journey, Smart Dewa, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, a model that explains the working mechanisms of electric vehicles, a wind turbine, and the development of Dewa’s sustainable buildings.

The Innovation Centre receives visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

