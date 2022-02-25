Dewa's electricity customers increase by 41%, water customers by 44% in 5 years

The new initiative cements Dubai’s global appeal as a destination for investment by offering investors and VCs agile set-up and engagement solutions
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced that the number of electricity accounts reached 1,061,476 by the end of 2021 compared to 752,505 at the end of 2016, an increase of 41 percent.
The number of water accounts reached 960,032 by the end of 2021 compared to 666,006 accounts at the end of 2016, an increase of 44 percent. The total number of electricity and water accounts reached 2,021,508 by the end of 2021.
"Dewa’s total capacity increased to 13,417MW of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD), thanks to our advanced digital infrastructure, innovation and sound scientific planning. Dewa has investments of over Dh86 billion over five years in water and energy sectors,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.
“Dewa’s infrastructure uses the latest smart integrated systems with disruptive technologies and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Blockchain, Energy Storage, and the Internet of Things. We are implementing major projects in clean and renewable energy to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he added.
Dewa’s Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex is one of the critical utilities to provide Dubai with high-quality, efficient and reliable electricity and water services. Guinness World Records has confirmed the complex as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world with a capacity of 9,547MW. The complex comprises two primary plants for power generation and water desalination. Plant -1 with a production capacity of 2,761 MW consists of stations D, E, and G. Plant-2 with a production capacity of 6,786 MW consists of stations K, L, and M. — Wam
