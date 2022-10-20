Dewa to invest Dh10 billion on transmission projects by 2024

Authority records growth in high-voltage transmission substations as two more projects come online in first half

Dewa invested Dh1.7 billion to commission a new 400kV transmission substation and 10 new 132kV transmission substations during the January-June 2022. — Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 3:22 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, popularly known as Dewa, on Thursday said it recorded substantial growth in the number of new transmission substations and investments allocated to transmission substations by 22 per cent during the first half of 2022.

In a statement, the power utility said it invested Dh1.7 billion to commission a new 400kV transmission substation and 10 new 132kV transmission substations during the January-June 2022.

“With the addition of two substations, the total number of 400kV transmission substations in Dubai to 26 and 132kV transmission substations to 329 substations,” according to the statement.

Hussain Lootah, executive vice-president of transmission power at Dewa said the 400/132 kV substation was implemented in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, while the 132/11 kV substations are located in Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkad, Business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Riqqa, and Al Wasl.

“Transmission substations are commissioned according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety, based on the latest digital technologies for transmission substations, thus enhancing Dewa’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its service and operations,” Lootah said.

With the addition of two substations, the total number of 400kV transmission substations in Dubai to 26 and 132kV transmission substations to 329 substations.

Dh10 billion investment by 2024

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa noted that Dewa will be investing Dh10 billion investment on electricity transmission projects by 2024. It includes Dh2 billion for 400kV transmission projects and Dh8 billion for 132kV projects.

“Dewa’s plans for growth are in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” Al Tayer said.

He said Dewa’s adoption of the latest disruptive and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, smart technologies and innovative practices in all its service and operational processes, has contributed to achieving 100 per cent in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai, and achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide in energy transmission since 2018.

“Over the past decade, Dewa has reduced customer minutes lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88CML per year in 2012 to only 1.43CML in 2021, which is the lowest rate worldwide,” he said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com