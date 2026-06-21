Dewa launches international arm to pursue global opportunities

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, on Sunday announced the establishment of ‘Dewa International’, a wholly owned independent subsidiary aimed at developing conventional and clean energy projects worldwide and exporting Dubai’s successful energy and water infrastructure model to global markets.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), was present on the occasion.

“Dubai has become a global model for achievement and accelerated development. Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading international benchmark. Launching Dewa International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “I congratulate Dewa on this significant milestone and look forward to its continued success in reinforcing Dubai’s global standing and advancing its role in shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Global demand for energy and water infrastructure is expected to exceed $20 trillion by 2035. Amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, energy security and sustainability have become global priorities. This is accelerating the energy transition and creating significant opportunities for strategic partnerships capable of delivering large-scale energy and water projects efficiently and effectively. International expansion is not merely an ambition; it is a strategic imperative that strengthens Dewa across every dimension. It unlocks a global pipeline of large, high-value opportunities, enhancing long-term growth and financial returns. It expands our technological capabilities across energy and water,” said Al Tayer.

“We will pursue opportunities globally, guided by value, partnerships and strategic fit. Our approach is phased and committed. We will begin where our relationships, knowledge and proximity provide a natural advantage, and we will expand progressively into other markets, building a truly global portfolio across conventional and renewable energy technologies in both power and water. We will bring to every market the full strength of Dewa’s capabilities: development expertise, technological innovation, digital systems and in-house expansion planning, project management, operations and maintenance. We are exporting not only projects, but our full set of learnings and capabilities, including project structuring, governance, risk allocation and execution excellence,” he added.

At its core, Dewa embodies Dubai’s inspiring success story, Al Tayer noted. “For decades, Dewa has powered Dubai’s extraordinary rise, not through ambition alone, but through the highest performance and efficiency. Now, we rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. Our financial strength provides real strategic freedom: sustained revenue growth, strong margins and significant investing capacity. In 2025, Dewa recorded unprecedented revenues of Dh32.8 billion, with net profit after tax reaching a record Dh9.06 billion,” he added.