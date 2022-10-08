Dewa invites international developers to submit EOIs to implement 6th phase of MBR Solar Park

Over the years, several companies have bagged significant businesses and forged joint ventures and marketing tie-ups by participating in the tech event
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has invited international developers to send their Expressions of Interest (EOI) to implement the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The deadline to receive the EOI is on Monday 12:00 pm
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa said that the 900 MW sixth phase of the Solar Park will be implemented using photovoltaic solar panels. It will become operational in stages starting from Q3 of 2025.
“We work in line with the vision to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We continue to expand the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which has a current production capacity of 1,727 MW using photovoltaic solar panels," said Al Tayer.
Dewa is implementing other projects at the Solar Park with a total capacity of 1,133 MW using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power technologies. With the completion of the 900 MW sixth phase, the Solar Park’s production capacity will reach 3,760 MW. This will increase to 5,000 MW by 2030.
The Dubai utility has attracted about Dh40 billion of investments through the IPP model and has achieved world records for the lowest prices for solar energy (Levelised Cost of Energy) five consecutive times, making Dubai a benchmark for solar energy prices worldwide.
The production capacity of clean energy has reached about 12.1 per cent of Dubai’s total energy mix and is expected to reach 14 per cent by the end of this year. The Solar Park, implemented by Dewa using the IPP model, is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with total investments of Dh50 billion. When completed, the Solar Park will reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
business@khaleejtimes.com
Over the years, several companies have bagged significant businesses and forged joint ventures and marketing tie-ups by participating in the tech event
Company to demonstrate the strength of its comprehensive IT management and security solutions at the region’s largest tech event.
Regional Sales Director Tamer Odeh to present on ‘The Importance of Identity Security Modernisation’ at the Conference.
Dahua’s participation at Gitex Global 2022 affirms the company’s commitment to the region and its partners in the security and display solutions market.
Bank to showcase digital and technological innovations in collaboration with the Ministry of AI, Coders HQ, DIFC Fintech Hive and Microsoft among others.
Under the agreement, Eshraq will receive a purchase price of Dh33.1 million plus a profit and earnout payment linked to the performance of the development over the next 4 years.
Ittihad Paper Mill exports to 70 markets around the world including US and in Europe.
Championship welcomed over 430 competitors, with Waqar Al Hammadi being named the winner.