Dewa greenlights 793 new substations for Dubai’s growing infrastructure

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said it commissioned 793 new 11kV substations across the emirate during the first half (H1) of 2026 as it expands its urban infrastructure.

The construction and associated works involved 624,340 man-hours, all completed under stringent quality, efficiency and safety standards, DEWA said.

Substations are facilities that help distribute electricity by stepping voltage levels up or down so power can be transmitted efficiently over long distances and delivered safely to homes and businesses.

The authority now has around 53 33 kV substations and 47,723 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations in service, the Executive Vice President of Distribution Power, Rashid Bin Humaidan, said.

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Dewa previously recorded the world’s lowest customer minutes lost for electricity, averaging 0.82 minutes per customer annually, while the authority’s electricity transmission and distribution losses stood at a low of 2 per cent.

“We aim to anticipate future growth requirements and consolidate the emirate’s position as one of the leading cities globally in developing advanced infrastructure that ensures the highest levels of quality of life,” said Dewa chief Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

He added that Dewa will continue to keep pace with its continuous expansion of new residential areas, commercial centres, investment projects and business hubs in the emirate.

“We adopt the latest global technologies to maintain the highest levels of performance, driving sustainable economic and urban growth for decades to come and keeping Dewa at the forefront of utilities worldwide,” he added.

In 2025, Dewalaunched 22 new 132kV substations worth over Dh1.35 billion, which were developed across many communities, including Al Warsan 4, Al Yalayis 5, Hatta, Saih Shuaib 3, Al Habiyah 5 and Jebel Ali First.