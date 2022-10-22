Dewa extends deadline for bids to build new phase of solar park in Dubai

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that it has extended the deadline for receiving the Expressions of Interest (EOI) from international developers to implement the 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 1 November 2022. The 6th phase, which will be based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, will become operational in stages between 2025 and 2027.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, implemented by Dewa using the IPP model, is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with total investments of AED 50 billion. Its total production capacity will reach 5,000 MW by 2030. The Solar Park’s current production capacity is 1,727 MW using photovoltaic solar panels. Dewa is implementing other projects at the Solar Park with a total capacity of 1,133 MW using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power technologies.
The production capacity of clean energy has reached about 12.1 per cent of Dubai’s total energy mix and is expected to reach 14 per cent by the end of 2022.
