Dewa, Dicode unveil smart infra for utilities

Dicode, in partnership with InfraX, the information communication and technology arm of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is launching an innovative ‘end-to-end’ solution for gas companies across the UAE to help them upgrade their current analogue meters into smart infrastructure, in line with the vision of Dubai to be the world’s digital capital.

InfraX, which operates and delivers high-performance network infrastructure solutions across the UAE, has entered into an agreement with Dicode to provide LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) across the UAE, Digital Dewa said in a statement. The partnership will address various market segments with customised solutions based on specific requirements, aiming to revolutionise the utilities in the UAE.

Rashid Alahmedi, InfraX’s chief operating officer, said Chief operating officer, said the strategic partnership with Dicode would enable the development of innovative smart gas IoT infrastructure. Satish Chandran, Dicode’s co-founder and CEO, said the collaboration offers gas distribution companies a unique opportunity to significantly reduce capex and technology acquisition costs as they transition to smart infrastructure. “Through this partnership, we aim to upgrade millions of meters across the UAE. We are thrilled to partner with InfraX and introduce our innovative PaaS model in the UAE for the first time.”



Dicode is launching the solution under a PaaS (Platform as a Service) Model, which includes an advanced Smart Gas Meter, the Communication Solution powered by InfraX and a World Class-Well Established- Patented IoT Software Solution. This PaaS Model will help Gas Companies and other utilities migrate from analogue meters to smart solutions efficiently and quickly, under a capex to opex model.