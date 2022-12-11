Dewa completes 93% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer

Key testing and commissioning operations have started in fourth quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be operational in first quarter of 2023

Sun 11 Dec 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has completed 93 per cdent of the 829 megawatts (MW) 4th phase of the H-Station power plant in Al Aweer with investments totalling Dh1.1 billion. This phase will increase Al Aweer Power Station Complex total capacity to 2,825MW under climate conditions of 50 degrees Celsius and 30 per cent relative humidity.

Key testing and commissioning operations have started in fourth quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be operational in first quarter of 2023, according to a Dewa statement on Sunday.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said that this project is one of Dewa's key projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai. It will add to Dewa's current installed capacity of 14,317MW of electricity.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid developments in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability. This contributes to enhancing the sustainable development in its social, economic, and environmental aspects," said Al Tayer.

Nasser Lootah, executive vice-president of Generation (Power & Water) Division at Dewa, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to the minimum. He noted that the project’s work is progressing according to schedule, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising Siemens Energy and Elsewedy Power. It includes supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning three Siemens gas turbines with a total capacity of 829MW. The project also includes installing sub devices and equipment from major international companies such as natural gas compressors from Germany's “MAN” and a natural gas treatment station from Dutch company “Petrogas”. Other local and regional companies are also contributing to this project.

