Dewa appoints consultant for 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Ertug Ayik is appointed HP Middle East and Africa managing director; Peter Oganesean becomes the new managing director of HP Middle East
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium of companies led by Ernst & Young (EY Consulting) to provide consultancy services for implementing the 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
The 900MW 6th phase, which will use photovoltaic solar panels, will become operational in stages between 2025 and 2027.
Advisory services provided by the consortium include reviewing existing UAE legislation and regulatory frameworks, IPP developer tender document preparation, financial model development, developer tender submission management and evaluation, development of supplemental agreements, commercial negotiation, and concluding a power purchase agreement and financial closure with the developer. The scope also includes preparing a project marketing plan & activities, local and international roadshows and workshops.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, implemented by Dewa based on the IPP model, is the world’s largest single-site solar park. Its total production capacity will reach 5,000MW by 2030 with investments of up to Dh50 billion.
The current production capacity of the solar park is 1,827MW using photovoltaic (PV) solar panels. Dewa is implementing other projects at the solar park with a total of 1,033 MW using PV and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies.
Upon the completion of the sixth phase, the solar park’s production capacity will reach 3,760MW. Since its launch, the solar park has attracted broad interest from international developers, which reflects worldwide investor confidence in the major projects implemented by Dewa in cooperation with the private sector, using the IPP model.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Ertug Ayik is appointed HP Middle East and Africa managing director; Peter Oganesean becomes the new managing director of HP Middle East
After Moscow, the new routes added to Air Arabia’s growing network, represent the second, third and fourth destinations in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to from its hub in Sharjah
Alpha Wave Private Credit launched with $2 billion of commitments to target attractive private credit opportunities globally
Company plans 8 mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, each valued at Dh177 million
With its global business setup ecosystem, the UAE has over 45 free zones that ensure an influx of international investors and entrepreneurs for specific industrial sectors
UAE will assume the role as Vice Chair in 2023, supporting Zimbabwe
In the first half of 2022, the emirate drew 7.12 million visitors, recording more than 183% growth compared to the 2.52 million tourists who visited during the same period in 2021
Morphosis Venture Capital Limited, an early-stage venture firm, is laying the foundation blocks as an institution to reimagine the early stage investing model with a strong focus on ESG practices