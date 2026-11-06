Dewa, Acwa sign Dh1.76 billion deal for world's largest seawater seawater RO desalination plant

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has signed agreements worth Dh1.76 billion ($478 million) with Acwa to develop the second phase of the Hassyan seawater desalination project, which is set to become the world's largest seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant upon completion.

The expansion will add 60 million imperial gallons per day of water production capacity, bringing the Hassyan complex's total capacity to 240 MIGD when combined with the first phase.

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The Water Purchase Agreement and Shareholder Agreement were signed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, and Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of Acwa.

Under the agreements, Dewa will hold a 60 per cent stake in the project company, while Acwa will own the remaining 40 per cent. The company will be responsible for financing, developing, constructing and operating the desalination plant.

Dubai's water production capacity to reach 735 MIGD

The second phase will be developed under a 30 year Water Purchase Agreement, with a production capacity of approximately 272,000 cubic metres per day.

It will complement the first phase of Hassyan, which has a capacity of 180 Migd and was developed with an investment of Dh3.357 billion.

The first phase was Dewa's inaugural project under the Independent Water Producer model, which involves private-sector participation in developing and operating water infrastructure.

Once both phases are completed, Dubai's total desalinated water production capacity is expected to reach approximately 735 MIGD by 2029.

Strengthening Dubai's water security

Al Tayer said the agreements reflected Dewa's commitment to strengthening Dubai's water security through sustainable technologies and strategic partnerships.

"With the addition of 60 Migd, Hassyan will become the world's largest SWRO desalination plant with a total production capacity of 240 MIGD," he said.

He added that the expansion would improve water production efficiency, reduce emissions and support Dubai's growing demand for water services.

The project also supports the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Dubai's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Al Tayer said Dewa was continuing to invest in advanced desalination technologies to develop a reliable water supply system capable of supporting the emirate's long-term growth.

Acwa expands partnership with Dewa

Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of Acwa, said the project builds on more than a decade of cooperation with Dewa in Dubai's power and water sectors.

"Water security is fundamental to sustainable economic growth and long-term resilience," he said.

He added that expanding Hassyan would allow Acwa to build on its existing investment and development capabilities while supporting Dubai's water security ambitions.

The project forms part of Dubai's broader efforts to increase desalination capacity and improve the efficiency and sustainability of its water infrastructure as demand continues to grow.