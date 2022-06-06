DET will address consumer complaints on unsolicited promotional flyers and stickers

Complaints can be submitted on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app. or on Consumerrights.ae; The service is part of ensuring quality living for citizens and residents in Dubai

Ahmad Al Zaabi, director of Consumer Protection in DET, reminded merchants that piling up promotional material is an explicit violation and hence liable for action by the authorities. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 3:24 PM

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai has informed that consumers can submit complaints on promotional stickers and flyers left at their doors.

The smart service, available on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ application and the Consumerrights.ae website, is part of the CCCP strategy to protect consumers from unsolicited promotions and ensure the highest quality of living for citizen and residents in Dubai.

Ahmad Al Zaabi, director of Consumer Protection in DET, also reminded merchants that piling up promotional material is an explicit violation and hence liable for action by the authorities.

“Piling promotional stickers and flyers in front of buildings and homes is not only annoying but can also have a negative impact on general cleanliness and the living environment. The Department of Economy and Tourism is committed to maintaining the exceptional quality of life Dubai provides to residents, citizens and visitors alike as the city strives to be the best in the world to live, work and invest,” said Al Zaabi.

Consumers can use the ‘Notice’ option available on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app, available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, or on the Consumerrights.ae website to alert DET on flyers and stickers thrown at their place.

“The process is simple – all you need to do is to go to the app or website, and attach a picture of the annoying promotional material along with your contact information. We will take up the issue with the merchant concerned,” Al Zaabi added.

The CCCP sector also receives complaints on annoying promotional calls and marketing campaigns by kiosks set up in malls and commercial areas.

— business@khaleejtimes.com