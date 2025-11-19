Design your own masterpiece at the Dubai Watch Week

From quirky everyday watches to completely handmade unique pieces costing millions of dirhams, there was something for everyone at the Dubai Watch Week. One of the most keenly awaited events for horophiles and watch enthusiasts, the event brings together over 90 global brands in one place.

On Wednesday — the first day of the event — Ahmed Seddiqi revealed ten limited edition watches that the company has released in collaboration with some of the best watchmakers in the world to celebrate its 75th anniversary. There are only 25 pieces of most of the editions and one has only three pieces and is crafted in platinum. The prices of the watches were not revealed.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the event and is its biggest edition yet. Spread over 200,000 square feet at the Burj Park, the exhibition is free to enter for the public if they register online.

At the watch collector’s lounge, photos were displayed of Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi, a keen watch enthusiast whose vision shaped the company. One of the watches — named Strata — was developed in collaboration with the company Vyntage Horology. “It took us almost three years, from the day we developed it to today — the day we are launching it,” said Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO of the company.

Design your own watch

At the Studio Underdog pavilion in the Brand Exhibition area of the event, visitors could design their own watches. Coming in bright colours and leather straps, the watches were quirky and unique. The British band, which was founded in 2020, has shot to popularity for its creativity

“Visitors can sit at the Design Lab and put their own colors and iterations to it,” said a spokesperson. “These designs will be put up on the board here at Dubai Design Week. Next year, we will put the designs on our website and ask people to vote on their favorite. The winning one will be released in limited numbers for people to buy.”

Unique craftsmanship

For the very first time, famed Swiss watchmakers Rexhep Rexhepi are exhibiting at the event. At their stall, three designers gave visitors a glimpse into how each of their watches were made. “We handmake every single detail of the watch,” said one designer. “I specialize in leather and hand stitch every detail into the straps.”

At two other stations, designers painstakingly added details to the watch using specialized magnifying glasses and a cameras. “Each watch of ours takes about a year to make,” she said.

Although the makers did not reveal the prices of the watches, an online search shows that it is extremely difficult to source a watch from the maker because it is highly sought after.

The Dubai Watch Week will continue till Sunday, November 23.