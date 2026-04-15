Demand rising for boarding schools in the UAE and the UK

In an increasingly competitive global education landscape, families are moving beyond conventional decision-making when it comes to their children’s schooling. A recent study by The Association of Boarding Schools, conducted by the Art and Science Group, highlights a growing preference for boarding education — not just for academic outcomes, but for long-term personal development.

The findings are compelling. Nearly 87 percent of boarding school graduates report being very well prepared for college, compared to 71 percent of private day and 39 percent of public school alumni. Around 70 percent of boarders say their schools helped them develop self-discipline, independence, and critical thinking skills, while 77 percent cite access to leadership opportunities — significantly higher than their day school counterparts.

Boarding schools, by design, create an environment where students must engage with responsibility far earlier than their day-school counterparts. Removed from the daily scaffolding of home, children begin to make decisions for themselves - how they manage their time, balance priorities, and respond to challenges. This shift from dependence to ownership is, in many ways, the starting point of business thinking.

At its core, business is about accountability. It is about making choices and understanding their consequences. In a boarding setting, this plays out daily. Whether it is meeting academic expectations, participating in activities, or simply navigating interpersonal dynamics, students quickly learn that outcomes are closely tied to their own actions. Financial awareness, another critical yet underdeveloped life skill, is often introduced organically in these environments. Many boarding schools encourage students to manage personal allowances, budget expenses, and make trade-offs. These early interactions with money instil a level of financial discipline and awareness that formal education systems frequently overlook.

Beyond structure and exposure, boarding schools also provide platforms for experimentation. Entrepreneurship clubs, student-led initiatives, leadership councils, and project-based learning opportunities allow students to test ideas, take initiative, and experience both success and failure. Crucially, they do so in a relatively low-risk environment - where failure becomes a learning tool rather than a setback.

Against this backdrop, XellED is emerging as a key player in helping families navigate these high-stakes decisions with greater clarity and precision. Positioned as a boutique education advisory firm, XellED works closely with families across the UAE and beyond, supporting placements in leading boarding schools in the UAE, UK and Switzerland, as well as top-tier day schools locally.

“What differentiates XellED is its emphasis on depth over process. The firm invests significant time in understanding each student, their personality, readiness, and learning style, before recommending pathways,” said Aanchal Kotibhaskar, Founder and Lead Education Advisor, XellED, Dubai.

Equally notable is how families are introduced to schools. Moving away from traditional open days, XellED facilitates private, one-on-one engagements with admissions teams, senior leadership, and academic staff. This allows for more meaningful conversations and better-informed decisions, grounded in substance rather than presentation.

Preparation plays a central role. Students receive targeted support for CAT4 and school-specific entrance assessments, alongside interview coaching that focuses on clarity of thought and authentic communication rather than rehearsed responses. Written components, including personal statements, are also carefully developed to align with school expectations.

Importantly, the firm’s involvement does not end with placement. Ongoing support during the transition phase helps students adjust academically and socially, addressing what can often be a challenging first year.

“While the UAE and UK remains a dominant choice for its academic rigour and established university pathways, Switzerland is gaining traction for many families too. The appeal lies in its international environment, smaller cohorts, and a more balanced, experience-led approach to education,” Kotibhaskar said.

Over the next five years, XellED aims to deepen its role as an advisor in the education space. A key focus will be expanding its preparation services, not as traditional tutoring, but as a more holistic approach to academic and interview readiness.