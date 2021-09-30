Dell, Logicom ink partnership deal

The new agreement will allow Logicom to make available to its channel Dell Technologies’ industry leading solutions in the server and storage space.

Logicom Distribution has signed a strategic agreement with Dell Technologies, ahead of its forthcoming participation in the 2021 edition of Gitex Technology Week.

Following a successful collaboration in the GCC and the positive impact of Logicom’s marketing of Dell Technologies’ commercial desktops, notebooks, workstations, thin clients, servers and storage solutions in these markets, the two companies have agreed to extend their partnership in the UAE.

The new agreement will allow Logicom to make available to its channel Dell Technologies’ industry leading solutions in the server and storage space.

“Logicom has maintained a strong and sustainable presence in the region for over two decades through strategic partnerships and by building a strong partner network,” said Spiros Rafailovits, general manager for UAE and Gulf at Logicom Distribution.

“Our core capabilities revolve around creating value for our vendors and creating and maximizing reach and awareness. We are looking forward to delivering the same high standards this year and beyond, providing our partners with the solutions and services required across all market segments in the Mena region.”

Through this collaboration, Dell Technologies will be able to continue its commitment to helping businesses on their digital transformation journey. In addition, Logicom’s value added services including supply chain and warehousing capabilities, financial support to channel, robust partner base and reach, as well as partners’ recruitment and enablement will serve as additional factors to drive business success.

The collaboration will also enhance Logicom’s offerings in the value-add space as the distributor continues to provide its partner community with best-in-class products from the top Technology vendors. The partnership will also allow Logicom to extend additional support to the channel including basic and advanced product trainings and certification, POC’s, technical support for tender and bid documents.

Logicom’s plans for Gitex Technology Week, scheduled on October 17-21, include new announcements on deals and partnerships as well as key presentations from existing partners at its stand in Hall 3, F1 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

— business@khaleejtimes.com