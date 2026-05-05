DeFi losses top $742m as Kelp exploit reignites risk and regulation debate in Gulf

Total losses across decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols have exceeded $742 million so far this year, highlighting persistent weaknesses in risk management and system design as the sector grows in scale.

Nearly $293 million of those losses stem from the recent KelpDAO exploit, an incident that triggered around $6.2 billion in withdrawals from Aave and briefly left users unable to access liquidity.

The episode sent shockwaves through on-chain credit markets, underlining how tightly coupled risk, liquidity and incentives remain across major protocols during periods of stress.

“This case demonstrates not just a technical failure, but also a failure of judgement, oversight and risk controls,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch. “The bigger question is not whether one component broke, but whether the architecture was fragile from the start.”

Kunz warned that weaknesses in asset vetting and monitoring can amplify damage across the system. “If a system is launched without proper auditing, serious security monitoring or robust validation processes, one mistake can have much broader damage,” he said. Allowing assets such as rsETH into protocols without sufficient scrutiny leaves users “taking on risks that they never understood,” Kunz added, calling for higher standards if DeFi is to mature.

The scale of the losses is likely to intensify scrutiny in global digital-asset hubs such as the UAE, where regulators are seeking to balance innovation with investor protection. As Dubai positions itself as a centre for crypto and Web3 activity, incidents like the Kelp exploit underline the challenges of overseeing decentralised protocols that operate at speed and scale, often outside traditional supervisory models.

Monet Supply, head of risk and strategy at Spark, said the event should be seen as a stress test rather than a failure of DeFi. “In high-utilisation environments, liquidity becomes the constraint, and when that happens, withdrawals, pricing, and collateral dynamics can come under pressure simultaneously,” Supply said. He noted that some protocols were better prepared. “Protocols that emphasise conservative collateral parameters, tighter underwriting, and deposit or rate limits were better positioned to absorb volatility,” he said, adding that such practices are becoming “baseline expectations across the industry.”

Others stressed the need for clearer communication as institutional interest grows in regions such as the Gulf. “Some crypto products offer higher returns because they carry higher risk,” said Orkun Kılıç, co-founder and CEO of Chainway Labs. “As crypto welcomes more institutional interest and mainstream users, it’s imperative for infrastructure providers to continue raising the bar on security and reducing single points of failure.”