DB Schenker breaks ground on its third facility at Dubai South Logistics District

The 100% solar-powered, 37,000 square-metre logistics warehouse, located next to the world’s biggest airport is scheduled to be delivered by 2022.

DB Schenker, a global supply chain and logistics provider, announced the start of construction of its third expansion phase with another mega logistics centre at Dubai South’s Logistics District, bringing the total contract logistics footprint in Dubai to 84,000 square metres by June 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Christopher Smith, CEO of DB Schenker Middle East Africa, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District, Dubai South and Ako Djaf vice-president Contract Logistics/ SCM Middle East and Africa, DB Schenker; among other senior executives from both organisations.

The new state-of-the-art, green logistics centre will have a 37,000-square-metre warehouse space that includes a 5,000-square-metre mezzanine area dedicated for value-added services and spare-parts operations, in addition to temperature-controlled areas and ambient-temperature zones. It will also utilise 100 per cent renewable energy and act as a distribution hub for the GCC.

Djaf said: “The new warehouse is a necessary step to accommodate the increasing demand of our customers for best in-class services and unique solutions that DB Schenker is providing in the UAE market. The project also confirms our commitment to operating sustainably, and we want to underpin our leading ecological position in the UAE market by reducing CO2 emissions and costs, which is a competitive advantage for our customers and us.”

Dubai South has been at the forefront of the e-commerce and logistics sectors in delivering Dubai’s first dual-licensed, hybrid-bonded facilities. Its success can be demonstrated with its host of global and regional players that benefit from Dubai South’s customer-centric processes with its seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air and sea transportation.

Ahmad said: “DB Schenker’s expansion at Dubai South is a testament to our bespoke, customised services and fast-paced ecosystem that benefits from centralisation and economies of scale, servicing the region as well as local markets. We will continue supporting our valued clientele and offering them optimal solutions to accommodate their expansion requirements to meet their demands to grow their business.”

DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa region has facilitated the market entry of many international companies to expand their footprints across the globe in this high potential market. This has made the company one of the fastest growing logistics service providers in the region expanding the total area of its operated logistics canters from 40,000 to 325,000 square metres in the last seven years.

