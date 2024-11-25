DAW Construction and QGPC showcase advanced polymer solutions at Big 5 Global 2024

Dar Alwd Construction (DAW), in partnership with Qatar German Polymer Concrete (QGPC), has announced its participation in Big 5 Global 2024.

Representing polymer concrete products exclusively in the UAE, DAW joins QGPC at a dedicated stand to showcase cutting-edge polymer solutions. These innovations, known for their non-zero emissions, rapid production, and design versatility, are redefining construction standards for urban development. This collaboration highlights DAW’s pivotal role in bringing sustainable, advanced technologies to the UAE, aligning with Big 5 Global’s focus on transformative solutions for the future of infrastructure.

Big 5 Global, with over 2,700 exhibitors, 100,000+ attendees, and 300 speakers from more than 165 countries, serves as a premier platform for addressing challenges shaping modern cities. DAW, in partnership with QGPC, underscores its exclusive role as the UAE’s representative for advanced polymer solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable construction practices and cutting-edge technologies.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Salem, Chairman of DAW Construction said: “Big 5 Global offers an unparalleled platform to shape the future of construction and urban development. By partnering with QGPC, we are introducing polymer solutions that address global challenges like sustainability, resilience, and rapid urbanization. This collaboration allows us to showcase technologies that will transform cities, creating smarter and greener environments for future generations”. Aligned with Big 5 Global’s focus on sustainable urban development, DAW Construction, in partnership with QGPC, will showcase polymer concrete as a transformative material for modern infrastructure. With zero water usage, non-zero emissions, and a lifespan far surpassing traditional materials, polymer concrete offers corrosion-free durability and adaptability for complex urban designs. Its fast-paced production makes it an ideal solution for challenges like flooding while advancing greener cities. DAW General Manager Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman added, “Polymer technology is redefining the future of construction with its ability to deliver faster, more resilient, and environmentally friendly solutions. By partnering with QGPC, we are bringing advanced materials to the forefront of urban development, addressing critical challenges like flooding and sustainability. Big 5 Global offers the perfect platform to showcase how these innovations can shape smarter cities and drive meaningful change across the industry”.

At Big 5 Global, DAW Construction will connect with international industry leaders, strengthen regional partnerships, and showcase its advanced polymer technologies. As a proven leader in the UAE, DAW has delivered numerous impactful projects, demonstrating its ability to drive innovation and meet evolving infrastructure needs. By presenting polymer as a transformative material, DAW highlights its commitment to sustainable, resilient, and efficient solutions for urban development.