Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia taps unconventional sectors for jobs

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a key platform for innovative business leaders to come together to think about how we can balance economic growth with our responsibilities towards the environment, say Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi
Saudi Arabia’s economy minister said on Wednesday the kingdom would continue to tap into non-traditional sectors like entertainment and esports to create jobs, boost the quality of life and lure talent.
Saudi Arabia launched “Vision 2030” in 2016, an economic agenda to cut oil dependence and build new industries while investing in existing ones including energy and petrochemicals.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has pushed social reforms alongside the economic agenda to help modernise the kingdom, in recent years allowing women to drive, music concerts and cinemas for the first time.
“In the past, these were seen as hopeful byproducts of an economic transformation. Today, they are seen as master ingredients for an optimum economic transformation,” the minister, Faisal Al Ibrahim, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Saudi Arabia and fellow Opec member and close ally the United Arab Emirates also compete for foreign capital and talent.
Saudi female participation in the labour force had reached 37 per cent, Al Ibrahim said, beating a government target of 30 per cent by 2030. The Saudi male unemployment rate reached 4.8 per cent, its lowest ever, he added.
“We reached 2.2 million private sector jobs this year, which is a record high,” Al Ibrahim said.
“Moving forward, we expect the new sectors that did not exist in the past - we have sports, entertainment, culture and tourism - to play a big role,” he said, adding the government aimed to create high-quality jobs faster than the rate at which people enter the labour market. — Reuters
UAE’s Adnoc is the second most valuable brand in the region and ranked 138th globally, entering the top 150 for the first time
The Abu Dhabi-bsed energy giant is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and its carrier fuels, such as ammonia
Adnoc announces a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Masdar and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralises carbon dioxide within rock formations found in Fujairah
Chinese oil demand to rise by 510,000bpd in 2023; Opec Dec output rises by 91,000bpd, despite Opec+ cut pledge; Leaves 2023 world demand growth steady; Says Fed most likely to manage soft landing for US economy
According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s GDP in January-November 2022 declined, but only by 2.1 per cent