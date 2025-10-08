  • search in Khaleej Times
Darwinbox named challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for second year

Darwinbox is pioneering the shift to agentic AI in HCM, becoming the first HCM platform globally to launch a Model Context Protocol

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 9:24 PM

Darwinbox, a leading global HR technology platform, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadran  for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the second consecutive year. 

Darwinbox is pioneering the shift to agentic AI in HCM, becoming the first HCM platform globally to launch a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for seamless interaction with any MCP-compatible AI agents. Its Super Agent, powered by 12+ AI agents and 45+ embedded AI capabilities across core HR functions, is already delivering measurable value for pilot customers.

With the second-highest score among all vendors, Darwinbox earned 4.38/5 in Pre-hire Talent Management in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report, underscoring its leadership in recruitment and onboarding. Darwinbox has also expanded its native payroll offering to 11 countries, including 6 countries across the GCC and Middle East.

“We are building the new age of HCM, AI-first, interoperable, and designed to deliver measurable value for enterprises. From launching the industry’s first HCM-native MCP server to embedding AI agents, we are shaping the future of work. We believe being recognized as a Challenger for the second year in a row reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises simplify complexity, lower TCO, and unlock the full potential of their people,” shared Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder at Darwinbox. 