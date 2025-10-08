Darwinbox named challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for second year

Darwinbox, a leading global HR technology platform, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadran for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the second consecutive year.

Darwinbox is pioneering the shift to agentic AI in HCM, becoming the first HCM platform globally to launch a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for seamless interaction with any MCP-compatible AI agents. Its Super Agent, powered by 12+ AI agents and 45+ embedded AI capabilities across core HR functions, is already delivering measurable value for pilot customers.

With the second-highest score among all vendors, Darwinbox earned 4.38/5 in Pre-hire Talent Management in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report, underscoring its leadership in recruitment and onboarding. Darwinbox has also expanded its native payroll offering to 11 countries, including 6 countries across the GCC and Middle East.

“We are building the new age of HCM, AI-first, interoperable, and designed to deliver measurable value for enterprises. From launching the industry’s first HCM-native MCP server to embedding AI agents, we are shaping the future of work. We believe being recognized as a Challenger for the second year in a row reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises simplify complexity, lower TCO, and unlock the full potential of their people,” shared Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder at Darwinbox.