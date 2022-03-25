Danube Properties unveils Dh300m Pearlz project in Al Furjan

With 1,000 residential units, Pearlz will have amenities like doctor on call, kids daycare with nanny on board, smart home, smart office with a personal secretary and anti-current swimming pool, revolutionising gated community projects in the region. — Supplied photo

Pearlz is the first real estate project to be launched in the UAE in 2022 – and the second project by Danube Properties to be launched within five months after launching the Dh 475 million Skyz project in Arjan in October 2021.

Danube Properties launched Pearlz, a residential project offering 1,000 residential units and a number of retail and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh300 million.

The project — developed in Al Furjan area close to Ibn Battuta mall — offers affordable homes with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 per cent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

With Pearlz, Danube Properties development portfolio now exceeds 8,000 units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.3 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion — nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

“We launched our second residential project Pearlz within five months of launching Skyz in October last year. This demonstrates the return of investors in Dubai’s real estate market and our firm conviction on the strong rebound of Dubai’s real estate market from the pandemic,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“The launch of Pearlz is in response to growing demand for affordable quality homes in Dubai, as the market remains under-served. We have carefully designed each home to offer maximum value per square feet, keeping in mind the need for space in each family. Pearlz offers the best value per square feet that money can fetch.

“We are a firm believer in the long-term sustainability of Dubai’s real estate marker – this is more evident now, especially following the pandemic that halted all commercial activities in the real estate market for a short period during the lockdown in 2020. The market rebounded early last year, despite the second COVID-19 wave. However, international investor confidence returned faster than expected.”

Some of the salient features of the Pearlz project includes the foldable wall-mounted beds – that converts the living into a bedroom at night, when suspended from the wall. This creates an extra bedroom, converting a one-bedroom hall apartment into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio to a one-bedroom apartment. So, the customer gets a two-bedroom apartment, when paying for a one-bedroom apartment.

Among other perks, a three-bedroom apartment comes with a private pool, three parking spots for a 3bhk apartment and a balcony – something that is not available in most villas and townhouses. It also offers world-class amenities such as anti current swimming pool, kids pool, toddler pool, health cub, party hall, outdoor seating, shaded Yoga area, jacuzzi, sauna, barbeque area, kids outdoor play area, jogging track, outdoor party area, landscape with water features, the highlight of this project in terms of ammenties which cannot be found with any other developer in the region are, a doctor on call, kids daycare with nanny on board and smart home, smart office with a personal secretary and an anti current swimming pool, which will revolutionaze how gated community projects will be developed in the region.

Two- and three-bedroom comes with store area, laundry as well as power room. It has its own chillers and chilled water system. The project is located near the metro station.

“The Dubai real estate market is looking up and the investor confidence is back, the government has eased all Covid-19 restrictions and PCR testing is no required to enter and exit Dubai which has made connectivity a breeze amongst its residents and investors alike,” Sajan said.

"This particular project is a bit different from the other projects and will have many luxurious elements in it including multiple amenities, the developer has been tight lipped about the same as the huge announcement will create ripples in the market."