Danube Properties launches Dubai’s first FashionTV-branded residential tower

65-floor tower is the tallest in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), the Fashionz tower features 700-plus apartments spread over 65 floors. - Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 8:56 PM

Leading private developer Danube Properties on Tuesday expanded its portfolio of branded residential projects with the launch of ultra-luxury tower Fashionz in partnership with FashionTV as demand for high-end and branded residential properties continues to lead the local real estate market.

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), the tower features 700-plus apartments spread over 65 floors, with each apartment designed to reflect the glamour associated with the FashionTV brand. Prices for the apartments start at Dh850,000.

This is the tallest tower announced so far in JVT.

In February 2023, Danube Properties launched Viewz in partnership with luxury carmaker Aston Martin as its first branded residential project.

According to real estate consultancy Savills, Dubai tops globally for branded residences, attracting a range of domestic and international buyers.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said in the UAE, especially Dubai, branded products will remain in demand as the city is known for its high-quality of lifestyle. “Demand for branded apartments will keep coming in,” he said.

Danube Properties launched five projects last year – Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, and Elitz – with 2,099 residential units with a development value exceeding Dh2.05 billion. All of them have been sold out due to high demand for affordable luxury properties in Dubai. With Fashionz, its current development portfolio includes 22 projects and 10,713 units.

Rizwan Sajan said the look and feel of this new project will be very classy and highly fashionable with lobby and interiors equipped with very artistic and unique products.

The tower will feature over 40 facilities and amenities including a FashionTV gym, a FashionTV rooftop bar with a swimming pool, FashionTV restaurants, FashionTV cafes, a Zumba and dance studio, a meditation zone, a trampoline park, a fashion ramp, a padel court, a skating rink, outdoor chess, fashion school, outdoor cinema, table tennis, a cigar room, a Japanese garden, a business centre with meeting space, a doctor on call, and a snooker zone among others.

Danube's chairman said this project will bring glamour and luxury fashion into real estate.

"Our brand is all about luxury, elegance, and beauty, and we believe that Fashionz will embody those qualities, creating a truly unique living experience for our residents,” said Maximilian Dennis Edelweiss, CEO of FashionTV.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman, Danube Group, is confident that Fashionz will surpass the expectations of the buyers.

The Danube chairman said they always delivered their projects on time. “After the pandemic, we launched six projects in 2022 and many of them are ahead of schedule in terms of deliveries. Since we source material from our subsidiaries, we deliver on time, if not ahead of schedule,” he said.