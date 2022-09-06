Danube Properties awards main contract for Dh475m Skyz Tower

Naresco Contracting will construct and deliver Skyz Project by the end of the third quarter of 2024

By Staff Report Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 3:02 PM

Danube Properties has appointed Naresco Contracting as the main contractor for the construction of Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with a development value exceeding Dh475 million.

Skyz will be developed at a 67,837.39 square feet plot of land at Arjan, close to the Miracle Garden with easy access to Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway.

The tower overlooks Miracle Garden, Arabian Ranches and Motor city communities. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ 1 per cent payment plan that helps middle-income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

The Dubai-based developer’s current development portfolio involves 8,272 residential units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.65 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion – nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

The main contractor is responsible to construct an assigned project, as per the developer’s or project owner’s timeline and specifications.

As per the contract, Naresco Contracting will construct and deliver Skyz Project by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

“As a customer-centric and delivery-focused developer, today we are announcing the appointment of the main contractor for Sky tower that reinforces our commitment to deliver homes to our customers on time and with the right quality,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“A property developer’s credibility depends on timely delivery of the project and as per quality. We are very conscious of our commitment to our customers – our biggest stakeholders. Since entering the real estate business, we have been delivering projects on time and with quality. Naresco Contracting has previously constructed our projects and delivered them on time. This time also, we have put our trust on them to deliver the project on time – to our satisfaction,” he said.

Naresco Contracting LLC has delivered 129 projects while 20 more are at various stages of construction.

