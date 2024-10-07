Daniel George: Delivering the St. James's Place Advantage

As the head of business for the FTSE-listed financial advisory firm in Dubai, Daniel is spearheading efforts to elevate financial advisory standards in the region

Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 4:03 PM







Follow us



The relentless pursuit of goals has been a defining theme throughout Daniel George's life. In the early part of his career, this drive was prominently displayed on the football pitch, where he played as a professional footballer for clubs including Nottingham Forest. Today, his aspirations have shifted; he is committed to providing quality financial advice in the UAE through the wealth management firm St. James's Place (SJP), helping individuals secure their financial futures.

As the head of business for the FTSE-listed financial advisory firm in Dubai, Daniel is spearheading efforts to elevate financial advisory standards in the region, improving people's lives through long-term investment strategies and comprehensive financial planning. This new focus is a far cry from his twenties, spent training and competing with some of England's top football teams.

Born in Lincoln, UK, Daniel's first love was football. His passion and athletic prowess propelled him to the pinnacle of the sport, where he learned from the game's legends and enjoyed a successful career. However, as his playing and coaching days came to an end, he sought a new challenge and transitioned into banking with NatWest and Nationwide. It was during this time that he recognised the transformative power of financial advice.

"When I worked in banking, we had a large team of financial advisers, and I became increasingly intrigued by the field," Daniel recalls. "I discovered that advisers have the ability to change clients' lives and assist them in planning for retirement."

He shares a poignant moment: "I remember visiting a friend's house and asking them when they planned to retire. They expressed concern that their pension was insufficient, and they saw no way out. I thought, 'How many people out there find themselves in a similar situation?'"

"While some may never want to retire, everyone should have the option," he adds. "That perspective fueled my desire to embark on this journey."





Transforming the Future of Financial Advisory in the UAE

After progressing through the banking sector and taking night classes to enhance his financial and business qualifications, Daniel joined SJP in 2018, focusing on the firm's large and medium business unit. SJP, the UK's largest wealth manager, boasts nearly 1 million global clients and manages over AED 808 billion worldwide. Daniel was drawn to SJP due to its client-first culture.

"I had always been aware of SJP from my banking days. Their client-centric approach and the significant difference they make through quality financial advice and leading investment management attracted me," he explains. "The company's culture and brand were incredibly strong, aligning perfectly with my values."

Unlike many banks and wealth management firms that adopt a product-first approach, SJP focuses on a long-term, needs-based strategy, guiding clients over many years with their individual goals in mind. Building trust and developing relationships with clients are integral to Daniel's philosophy.

"There's something special about personal financial advice," he says. "Being able to sit down with someone, look them in the eye, and collaborate on achieving their goals is deeply rewarding. When someone entrusts you with their money, it's a significant privilege and responsibility. With the upcoming intergenerational transfer of wealth in the UK and UAE, I knew this was the profession for me."

In June, SJP received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to establish its Middle East presence, and Daniel was appointed as head of business for SJP's Middle East division earlier this year. His mission is to build a trusted brand delivering holistic financial advice, a challenging endeavor given the historical perception of the financial advisory industry in the region.

"The financial advisory sector hasn't had the strongest reputation in the UAE, creating some hesitancy around seeking financial advice. We are here to deliver quality guidance and become that trusted partner, leveraging our experience and scale in this market," he states.

"It's been a rewarding challenge to reshape the narrative around financial advice and restore trust, and that's precisely what we aim to accomplish," Daniel adds. "We're capitalizing on our history, track record, and position as a FTSE-listed company while utilizing the SJP guarantee."

Realising your financial aspirations

Daniel is relishing life in the UAE, embracing a vibrant culture and a new professional challenge. Residing in Dubai, he is collaborating with a growing SJP Partnership that advises a diverse clientele, from middle-income earners to high-net-worth individuals.

SJP already serves thousands of clients who have relocated to the UAE, and the firm is focused on providing them with locally-based advisers. Daniel is enjoying the journey and the experiences that come with working in a new environment.

"Dubai is a vibrant place, reminiscent of central London. Walking around the DIFC, you can feel the buzz and atmosphere, much like Canary Wharf. It's an excellent location to work and unwind," he remarks.

SJP is committed to setting new standards for financial advice. "Leaving a legacy is vital; whenever my time here concludes, I'll reflect and ask, 'Have we transformed financial advice in the UAE?' This is an exciting challenge that I've set for myself and my team," he asserts.

Part of the firm's initiative includes driving financial literacy in the UAE, empowering individuals to make more informed decisions about their finances. Daniel notes that the UAE market presents unique factors that necessitate specialist advice.

"In a low-tax environment, people often have substantial disposable income and a tendency to spend, but many may not fully understand their tax obligations when returning to their home countries," he explains. "This presents an excellent opportunity to educate individuals about the benefits of saving, investing, and tax planning. We've collaborated with major corporates here, utilizing our financial advisory expertise to provide workplace financial education."

Having witnessed the UAE's growth firsthand, Daniel is confident that the market will continue to thrive as an increasingly attractive economic hub. "Everywhere you look, you see cranes and new towers going up, signaling that this market will keep growing and remain a hotspot of opportunity. Significant investments are being made into the economy and infrastructure, attracting UHNWIs and HNWIs."

After successfully transitioning from the football field to finance, and from the UK to the UAE, the personal aspect of financial advice remains a driving force for Daniel and plays a central role in SJP's approach to delivering financial guidance in the region.

"It's about partnering with our clients, helping them work towards their financial hopes and dreams. People dedicate their lives to work and aspire to provide for their children's education and support their families. I find immense fulfillment in witnessing people achieve their goals and accompanying them on that journey, through thick and thin."

To learn more, please visit www.sjp.asia/ae.